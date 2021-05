This vibrant and luxurious pasta is just as ready to perk up a post-work weeknight as it is a date night—and in mere minutes, at that. Saffron is, of course, the star here, magically transforming pantry staples into glossy gold. The precious spice—now the world’s most expensive by weight, in part because of the intensive labor required to harvest it—once grew particularly wild and abundant in Sardinia. For centuries, this “red gold” was added to some of the region’s poorer water-based pastas to make it look like they contained eggs (which, until relatively recent centuries, were more expensive than saffron!). Semolina-based Sardinian gnocchi, or malloreddus, and the tiny chickpea-like ciciones are just a few of the pastas still infused with saffron.