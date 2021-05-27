Ferguson, Derkay combine for 6 RBIs, Vols advance in SEC

newsbreak-logo
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Max Ferguson and Pete Derkay each collected three RBIs and No. 2 seed Tennessee beat third-seeded Mississippi State 12-2 in eight innings for its first victory in the SEC Tournament since 2007. Tennessee advances to the fourth round on Friday. Mississippi State was eliminated after being outscored 25-3 in two games. Chad Dallas (10-1) became the first Tennessee pitcher since 2005 to reach 10 wins in a season. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on six hits. Derkay started the scoring with a three-run homer in a four-run second. Ferguson hit a two-run double in the eighth and two batters later, Drew Gilbert ended it on the 10-run rule.

