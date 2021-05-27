newsbreak-logo
Steamboat Springs, CO

Mountain Tap starts canning beer, rolling it out locally first (with video)

By Dylan Anderson
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince it opened in 2016, enjoying a beer at Mountain Tap Brewery generally required people to belly up to the bar in the tap room in downtown Steamboat Springs. Not anymore. While the local brewery has sold crowlers in the past — smaller than a growler, it’s a larger can that contains about three beers — the new venture into traditional 12-ounce cans to sell in liquor stores was always part of the eventual plan.

