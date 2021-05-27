Study may help devise new therapies, improve quality of life for Parkinson's patients

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson's disease (PD)—more than the total number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Lou Gehrig's disease (or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Every year, an additional 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder. Who is most at risk for incurable disorder, what are the symptoms, and what is the number one cause? Read on to find out—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.