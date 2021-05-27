newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Study may help devise new therapies, improve quality of life for Parkinson's patients

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new discovery by University of Guelph researchers may ultimately help in devising new therapies and improving quality of life for people with Parkinson's disease. By showing how entangled proteins in brain cells enable the neurodegenerative disease to spread, the researchers hope their findings will lead to drugs that halt its progression, said PhD candidate Morgan Stykel, first author of a paper published this month in Cell Reports.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Quality Of Life#Drugs#Brain Regions#Brain Development#Brain Function#Brain Cells#The Brain#Molecular Biology#University Of Guelph#Phd#Cell Reports#Parkinson Canada#The U Of G#Lc3#Journal#Therapies#Disease Spread#Stem Cells#Synuclein Pathology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Science

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson's disease (PD)—more than the total number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Lou Gehrig's disease (or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Every year, an additional 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder. Who is most at risk for incurable disorder, what are the symptoms, and what is the number one cause? Read on to find out—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

New cardiac rehabilitation intervention improves quality of life in hospitalized heart failure patients

An innovative cardiac rehabilitation intervention started earlier and more custom-tailored to the individual improved physical function, frailty, quality-of-life, and depression in hospitalized heart failure patients, compared to traditional rehabilitation programs. Supported by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National institutes of Health, these new study results were...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New study may help develop senolytic drugs that target senescent immune cells

In a study recently published in Nature University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that senescent immune cells are the most dangerous type of senescent cell. Cells become senescent when they are damaged or stressed in the body, and they accumulate in our organs as we age. Senescent cells drive inflammation and aging as well as most age-related diseases.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Parkinson's patients are particularly affected by COVID-19

A reason for these findings could be due to the fact that Parkinson's patients often also have many risk factors for a severe course of Covid-19. For the first time, the cross-sectional study provides detailed nationwide data. The research team led by Professor Lars Tönges reports in the journal Movement Disorders of 4 May 2021.
Diseases & Treatmentsspectrumnews.org

New benchmark for autism scale may help gauge therapies

Researchers have defined a change in score of about 4.5 points on a popular autism rating scale as a mark of meaningful improvement — a measure that could help scientists gauge the effectiveness of autism treatments in clinical trials. A lack of robust tools or consensus on what signifies a...
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

Jeremy Paxman receiving treatment for Parkinson's disease

Broadcaster Jeremy Paxman has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former Newsnight presenter said he was receiving "excellent" treatment and that his symptoms are "currently mild". "I plan to continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they'll have me," he said. The 71-year-old has hosted University...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Non-motor Symptoms Determine Quality of Life After DBS

Non-motor symptoms are major determinants of quality of life (QOL) for people with Parkinson’s disease who have undergone deep brain stimulation, known as DBS, a new study reports. “Postoperative QOL was associated with non-motor symptoms … rather than motor symptoms,” the researchers found, specifically noting that patients with worse impulsivity...
Newcastle, WYpinedaleroundup.com

Stimulation technology helps Overman fight Parkinson's

NEWCASTLE — Craig Overman has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 2015, but in the past year, he decided to participate in a trial of the deep brain stimulation technology provided by Abbott Laboratories, a medical device company. DBS “is a process that sends electrical impulses to parts of your...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

New research explores people's experience of anxiety in Parkinson's

A new study has shown that anxiety amplifies the physical signs of Parkinson's disease, according to people who experience both conditions. The study, believed to be the first to explore the lived experience of anxiety for people with Parkinson's, also revealed that study participants did not see talking therapy as a useful solution, and more support was needed for people with the conditions, along with their carers and health professionals.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Blocking TGFβ1 could improve hematopoiesis in AML patients, indicates study

Bone marrow failure due to acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a significant factor behind the disease's high rate of morbidity and mortality. Previous studies in mice suggest that AML cells inhibit healthy hematopoietic (blood) stem and progenitor cells (HSPC). A study released in STEM CELLS adds to this extent of...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedPage Today

Haze May Be Clearing in Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease was found to be linked to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) exposure, an air contaminant produced mainly by burning fossil fuels in cars and power plants, according to a retrospective study. People living in districts with the highest NO2 exposure had a 41% higher risk of newly diagnosed Parkinson's disease...
CancerPosted by
Reuters

Beigene's cancer therapy meets late-stage study goal

Biotech firm Beigene Ltd ,(6160.HK) said on Friday its cancer therapy, tislelizumab, in combination with chemotherapy met the main goal of helping patients live longer by preventing the disease from progressing in a late-stage study. Tislelizumab showed a statistically significant improvement in helping patients live longer without their disease worsening...
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

VIDEO: Trulance improves quality of life for those with constipation

Trulance improved quality of life among patients with irritable bowel syndrome and chronic constipation, Greg Sayuk, MD, MPH, Washington University at St. Louis, told Healio. Trulance (plecanatide, Salix) previously demonstrated clinical efficacy with a benign safety and tolerability profile within four clinical trials and is approved for the treatment of adults with chronic constipation and IBS-C. In a post-hoc analysis, researchers aimed to further analyzed the impact of plecanatide on the quality of life in patients with chronic constipation (n = 1,762) and IBS-C (n = 1,453) who had the lowest quality of life measures at baseline.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Alzheimer’s Disease: Rethinking The Basics

Count to three: “one-one-thousand, two-one-thousand, three-one-thousand”. Three seconds. This is how long it takes for another person to develop dementia somewhere in the world (Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), 2019). Introduction. Image credit: istockphoto.com. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the third largest cause of death and disability for older people globally, behind...