newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

La Liga Season Review: Atlético Madrid Outran the Competition

By Musa Okwonga
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late, great Andrew Weatherall famously had a saying tattooed across both arms: “fail we may, sail we must.” And while a reference to one of underground music’s most beloved DJs might seem like an odd place to start a La Liga review, I thought of these words often this season, especially when it came to Atlético Madrid. League leaders by 11 points in late January, Atléti allowed Real Madrid, Barcelona, and even Sevilla to close the gap late in the season. At times, it was questionable whether Atléti or anyone else wanted to win the league at all.

www.theringer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#La Liga Season Review#Real Madrid#The Champions League#Spanish#Argentine#Copa#Athletic Bilbao#El Cholo#Estudiantes#Sevilla 2#Europa Conference League#Barcelona Much#Real Betis#Squawka Football#Real Madrid Level#The League#Midfielder Koke#Tight Title Races#Valladolid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid chiefs slam ref: A shame, a robbery, it was scandalous

Real Madrid are furious with ref Juan Martinez Munuera after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Sevilla. A hand-ball awarded against Eder Militao has angered Real, with Sevilla converting the resulting penalty, while Karim Benzema had a goal disallowed and Casemiro's foul for Sevilla's first goal was also disputed. Sources from the...
SoccerTribal Football

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Llorente and Suarez ready for Barcelona

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is confident Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente being in the right frame of mind for their clash with Barcelona. Atletico and Barca face-off for the LaLiga leadership this weekend. Simeone said of his in-form pair: "Their season speaks for itself. They have been having a...
Soccer90min.com

How Can Real Madrid Win La Liga This Season?

La Liga title race is going down to the wire, with the winners yet to be decided with just two rounds of fixtures remaining. Atletico Madrid are the favourites to win the title, with Diego Simeone's side enjoying a two-point lead over their closest rivals Real Madrid, who also could claim the title if their city rivals slip-up.
SoccerCBS Sports

La Liga title race: Atletico Madrid take control of destiny with crucial win over Real Sociedad

The title race in La Liga has finally begun to take shape as Atletico Madrid tightened their grip on the top spot in the league table with a crucial win on Wednesday. The narrow race with two matchdays remaining leaves little room for dropped points along the way as Atletico, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Sevilla FC are separated by six points with two matches remaining in the season.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Diego Simeone hails match winner Luis Suarez after key Osasuna win

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was full of praise for Luis Suarez as the Uruguayan netted a late winner in their 2-1 victory over Osasuna. Suarez has been a revelation at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano following his summer move from Barcelona but his goal on the penultimate weekend of the campaign is his most important strike yet.
Soccerpunditfeed.com

Sevilla vs Valencia prediction, betting odds & free tips (12/05/2021)

With three games left in La Liga season, Sevilla only has a theoretical chance to win the title, while Valencia is secure from relegation after a brief scare. These teams will now meet and we have a detailed preview of this match for you:. Top betting tips and free predictions...
Soccerchatsports.com

Barcelona's Koeman and Atletico's Simeone facing win or bust scenario?

When Barcelona host Atletico Madrid on Saturday, and Sevilla travel to reigning champions Real Madrid the following day, each club will be within four games of potentially becoming Spain's champions. This is the tightest (six points separate first from fourth), most open (four teams) La Liga title race in living...
UEFAAS.com

Real Madrid-Sevilla LaLiga title clash marred by VAR controversy

In the Old Testament, Madrid would have deservedly beaten Sevilla. In the Old Testament, Benzema's goal would have been given, since the linesman did not give offside for Odriozola's cross, and he would not have had a penalty against him, but one in his favour. But the New Testament has rewritten football. With the VAR and the subsequent chicken sexer in the VAR room able to see offside by the hair of a shrimp or rewind a counter-attack to discover a handball that once was not, with this blessed New Testament, by means of David Elleray, you get penalised.