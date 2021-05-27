La Liga Season Review: Atlético Madrid Outran the Competition

The late, great Andrew Weatherall famously had a saying tattooed across both arms: “fail we may, sail we must.” And while a reference to one of underground music’s most beloved DJs might seem like an odd place to start a La Liga review, I thought of these words often this season, especially when it came to Atlético Madrid. League leaders by 11 points in late January, Atléti allowed Real Madrid, Barcelona, and even Sevilla to close the gap late in the season. At times, it was questionable whether Atléti or anyone else wanted to win the league at all.