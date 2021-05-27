2021 French Open storylines: Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams take center stage
Although it's been less than eight months since Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek hoisted trophies at Roland Garros, the tours are already back in Paris for the 2021 French Open. After the 2020 event was held in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's tournament was postponed by one week to accommodate local health protocols but returns to its traditional spring setting -- with all the sunshine and optimism that follows.www.espn.com