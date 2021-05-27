2021 French Open storylines: Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams take center stage

Normally, the end of Rome signals the unofficial start of Roland Garros. The first matches in Paris may be a week off, but that doesn’t stop the chatter and speculation from getting underway. This year, due to the pandemic, RG has been pushed back a week, which means there’s a chance for the players to get in another tournament on dirt. Quite a few have taken the opportunity, among them Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff, Denis Shapovalov, and, last but not least, Roger Federer. Here’s a look ahead at the week’s four events, and which players might be able to use this bonus time to their advantage.