Who Is Christine Wormuth? Ex-Obama Official Unanimously Confirmed as Joe Biden's Army Secretary

By Julia Marnin
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate has unanimously confirmed Christine Wormuth, a former official at the National Security Council (NSC) under former President Barack Obama's administration, as President Joe Biden's Secretary of the Army. Wormuth was made the Army's first female secretary on Thursday by the Senate and is the second woman under...

