Right wing media attacking socialists for doing everyday things has become its own genre of content. But the latest Bernie Sanders bombshell might be Pulitzer-worthy. According to the story, which aggregates reports from Edward-Isaac Dovere’s forthcoming book, Sanders prefers king-sized beds in his hotel rooms, a specific number of blankets, and other luxuries like *checks notes* green tea and honey. He also prefers his room at a crisp 60 degrees, “even if it meant opening a window in winter or manually overriding the hotel’s climate control system.” What a monster.