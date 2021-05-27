Bauer looks back on Successful Career at Pleasanton

Conducting a determined assault on the record books, athletes broke or tied nearly a third of the meet records at last week’s Redbank Valley Track and Field Invitational. With 36 total events for boys and girls, 11 records were tied or broken. Brookville’s Lanae and Aisha Newsome combined to break three records and tied two individual marks while teaming up to help set a 4x100-meter relay record. Redbank Valley’s Olivia Gourley matched the meet record in the pole vault by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches. For the boys, three records were broken with Brookville’s Vinny Dougherty broke the meet records in the long jump and triple jump. He already owned the high jump mark from last year. … Lyndsay Jones tossed a one-hitter and a seven-hitter in a Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team’s doubleheader sweep of Keystone, 4-1 and 12-2.