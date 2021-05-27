newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Bauer looks back on Successful Career at Pleasanton

ruralradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasanton-After 27 years at Pleasanton high school as a head coach and Industrial Tech teacher Randy Bauer retired this spring. A fixture around the Fort Kearny Conference for all most three decades, Bauer spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen. Click here to listen. Bauer joined the Pleasanton boys basketball...

ruralradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Boys Basketball#Coaching#Bulldogs#Industrial Tech#Krvn#Nsaa#Pleasanton#This Week#Spring#Chester#Finishes#Kearney#Horizon Middle School#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Hingham, MAWicked Local

Hingham softball looks to be on the fast track to success

HINGHAM - Chuck Green was one year into rebuilding Hingham High softball when the pandemic hit and wiped out the 2020 season. But that hasn't stopped the legendary former Carver High coach from pushing the program forward this spring, as the Harbormen overcame youthful jitters to split their first four Patriot League games and serve notice to the circuit that they're ready to compete with anyone.
Omaha, NEdcpostgazette.com

Skutt captains look to continue success

OMAHA — A student-athlete’s senior year can be such a bittersweet time of their lives. Although they know that a bright future awaits, they also know it is the last time they can suit up with teammates they have played with for a long time. Most high school athletes who go on to the next level separate from their high […]
College SportsScarlet Nation

Spring Look Back: Safety

WHAT WE LEARNED: Williams and Dismuke will help lead this defense. When you talk about leadership on Nebraska's veteran defense heading into the 2021 season, it's hard not to start with the safety position. Seniors Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams both came back for a sixth season in 2021. Over...
SportsCourier-Express

A look back

Conducting a determined assault on the record books, athletes broke or tied nearly a third of the meet records at last week’s Redbank Valley Track and Field Invitational. With 36 total events for boys and girls, 11 records were tied or broken. Brookville’s Lanae and Aisha Newsome combined to break three records and tied two individual marks while teaming up to help set a 4x100-meter relay record. Redbank Valley’s Olivia Gourley matched the meet record in the pole vault by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches. For the boys, three records were broken with Brookville’s Vinny Dougherty broke the meet records in the long jump and triple jump. He already owned the high jump mark from last year. … Lyndsay Jones tossed a one-hitter and a seven-hitter in a Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team’s doubleheader sweep of Keystone, 4-1 and 12-2.
Sportsignatiuswildcats.com

Wildcats Look to Continue Success' in Day Two of Districts

After a brilliant first day of Districts, the Track and Field Cats look to take home first place as a team in day two. The first day of Districts began on Wednesday, May 19, at Amherst Steele High School. The Wildcats continued their success on the track, currently sitting in second place with 32 points right behind the Avon Eagles on day two, beginning today around 2:30 p.m. The Track and Field Cats seek to take over first place at the end of day two at Districts.
Baseballnoblesvillemillers.com

JV Black Baseball falls to Hamilton Southeastern

Nothing came easy for the Noblesville Millers on Saturday, as they fell 8 – 2 to Hamilton Southeastern in the HCC Tournament. The Millers got on the board in the first inning when Tristen Moore doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Tyler Utterback toed the rubber for Noblesville,...
High Schoolpajaronian.com

PODCAST: Getting Back Into Rhythm | Cover 3 Sports

In this week’s episode, Emanuel and Juan will dive into some CCS soccer to talk about which teams are moving on to the title game. Then they’ll chit chat a bit about what it’s been like for them since the start of the shortened Covid-19 sports year. And finally, they’ll...
Personal Financevoicenewsnebraska.com

Norris students find financial success through challenges

FIRTH – Students from Norris High School recently competed in the Nebraska Personal Finance Challenge and at FBLA finance contests. Norris seniors Ryan Barent, Luke Harms, Marshall Severson and junior Callum Olmer made up the team that would place second in the state at the Nebraska Personal Finance Challenge. Each student started with an individual online test, and the top […]
High SchoolCourier-Times

Titan senior finishes a successful BPA career

Cameron Turner started his freshman year at Tri High on top – he was national champion in Business Professionals of America (BPA) Fundamental Accounting that year. And he hasn’t stopped, qualifying for BPA Nationals all four years of high school. Turner was Regional and State champion in his run to...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

TinCaps earn win in rain-shortened game

The TinCaps got a little help from Mother Nature in breaking their three-game losing streak, beating South Bend 4-3 in a game called after 51/2 innings because of rain at Four Winds Field in South Bend. Fort Wayne (8-12) scored two runs in the first, one each in the third...
NFLUSA Today

PHOTOS: A look back at some of the top moments from Morgan Moses' career in Washington

After seven years in Washington, the Football Team released longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses on Thursday. Moses, a former third-round pick from Virginia back in 2014, started every Washington since the season-opener in 2015. Moses, who often played hurt, had one of his better seasons in 2020, proving to be a valuable leader for the WFT.
College Sportschatsports.com

LSU Football: Athlon Sports ranks Tigers in top 20

LSU Football QB Myles BrennanMandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports. LSU football could easily end up being a top-five team in 2021. But they’ll have to pass quite a few teams to get there. LSU almost certainly isn’t going to be ranked in the preseason top 10 by anyone, thanks...
NFLelpaisanoonline.com

The Sportsrunner Episode 12 (Spring 2021)

In the final episode of the Spring 2021 semester of The Sportsrunner, our team brings to you sports coverage, one final time. This week, we give you the latest on the new NBA play-in tournament and more on Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos’s futures with their clubs. This week we also have more no-hitters to talk about in the MLB in MLB news and emerging trade rumors over this superstar wide receiver in the NFL. Also, stay tuned for our final segment of the Sportsrunner Digest and tune in to the Sportsrunner Spotlight as we both talk with another athlete and reveal the news that sports will be back at Rio Hondo College for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. We have this and more in the final episode of, The Sportsrunner!
Niles, MINiles Daily Star

PHOTO GALLERY: The week in pictures

NILES — As teams continue to jockey for position in division and conference races, rivals started to square off this past week, especially in the BCS Athletic Conference. Brandywine hosted Buchanan in baseball, softball and track, with the Bucks getting the better of the Bobcats in all three sports. Niles hosted Brandywine in soccer with the Vikings coming away with the 4-0 victory.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

After setting franchise scoring record, Aces face Fever again

After setting a franchise record for scoring in a single game, what do the Las Vegas Aces do for an encore?. The answer comes Sunday when they finish a two-game weekend series with the Indiana Fever in Las Vegas. On Friday night, the Aces upped their record to 4-2 with...
Marshall County, KYPaducah Sun

Galloway closing out highly successful high school career

Time flies. But so does Sophie Galloway. Just watch her fire down a runway toward a jump pit or sprint a 100-meter stretch while gliding over hurdles. For many people, the past year seemed to slog along like molasses in the midst of a global pandemic. But in reality, it — and Galloway — continued on and at a solid clip.
SportsAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

5-29-21 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2

10:06 - 10:20 – Trivia Sponsored by Ole & Lena’s Pizzeria!. 10:23 - 10:29 – NDSU at Oregon Football is officially rescheduled for September 2, 2028, thoughts on the game happening even though it’s still 7 years away?. 10:33 - 10:45 – Drew Cove @covedrew writer for Zone Coverage, Discussing...