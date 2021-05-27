Bauer looks back on Successful Career at Pleasanton

In the final episode of the Spring 2021 semester of The Sportsrunner, our team brings to you sports coverage, one final time. This week, we give you the latest on the new NBA play-in tournament and more on Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos’s futures with their clubs. This week we also have more no-hitters to talk about in the MLB in MLB news and emerging trade rumors over this superstar wide receiver in the NFL. Also, stay tuned for our final segment of the Sportsrunner Digest and tune in to the Sportsrunner Spotlight as we both talk with another athlete and reveal the news that sports will be back at Rio Hondo College for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. We have this and more in the final episode of, The Sportsrunner!