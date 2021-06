The family of Thomas and Cindy Monnahan of Palisade, Neb., is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 22, 2021. They were married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in McCook, Neb. Their family includes children, Brett (Shannon) Monnahan of Sloan, Iowa, Bethany Monnahan of McCook, Brian Monnahan of Palisade and Bart (Tanya) Monnahan of Palisade. They have 3 grandchildren. Cards of congratulations will reach them at 208 N. Osborn, Palisade, NE 69040.