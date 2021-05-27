Rebels take over Lincoln Slugfest tourney
Oh, those McCook Rebel 14-and-under girls were all over the 2021 Slugfest tourney in Lincoln where they averaged 12 runs per game during their 5-0 weekend. From left (above), front row: Lacyn Keller, Bailee Fawver, Danika Havlicek and Malia Hilker. Back row: coach Lance Gillen, Megan Miller, Paige Bortner, Brooklyn Gillen, Briley Morgan, Dani Johnson, Syndey Hodgson and coach Kelsey Gillen. Not pictured: Roslyn Wiemers and coach Tom Wiemers.