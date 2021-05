In our humble opinion, Oregon is the very best place to live in the country! Its dashing good looks, friendly residents, and abundance of attractions and outdoor recreation all make The Beaver State a superlative superstar. Another feather in the state’s cap is safety: Oregon is, by and large, a very safe place to live. […] The post According To Safewise, These Are The 10 Safest Cities To Live In Oregon In 2021 appeared first on Only In Your State.