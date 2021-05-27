newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Look Inside This Dreamy Oregon Escape with a Barrel Sauna and River Views

By Madeline Bilis
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose on the hunt for an idyllic spot to work from home should look no further than this custom-built house an hour from Oregon’s coastline. It’s tucked away in the woods next to a national forest, and brims with mossy green charm. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home was finished in 2019,...

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Leisure#Sauna#Green River#Square Feet#Living Space#Swimming#Green Space#Dreamy Oregon Escape#The Boston Globe#Emerson College#Alsea#Property Crush#Bedroom#Mossy Green Charm#Kitchen#Porcelain Floors#Bathroom#Beamed Ceilings#Marble Counters#Storage Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Springfield, OHSpringfield News Sun

2-story features finished basement, attic space

Originally built in 1925, this two-story with about 1,870 square feet of living space features wood details and many updates. A long concrete drive leads to the front entryway, which features a stone surround and covered metal roof. The entry features a wood door with round top and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace with white brick surround and wood mantle. There is wood trim around all doors and windows, and this room is carpeted.
Kailua, HIhonolulumagazine.com

Transform Your Home with the Right Addition

Sooner or later, many Hawaii homeowners will opt to make some changes to their homes. Whether it’s creating an extension, accessory dwelling unit or a complete renovation, it is common to have some type of construction done. The way in which homeowners go about adding to their home is important. The right addition will not only add value to your home, but will also transform the look and feel of your property.
Real EstateCAR AND DRIVER

$15 Million Mansion Has 8-Car Garage, Accessed by Underground Carwash Tunnel

What was originally supposed to be a luxury estate for a high-flying developer in Minneapolis turned into an eyesore when he divorced and later went to jail for tax fraud. A local restaurateur decided to complete the project, complete with an eight-car garage that you drive to through a tunnel with a built-in carwash (sadly, not pictured).
Lynchburg, VAPosted by
Apartment Therapy

A 761-Square-Foot Restored Carriage House Is a Gorgeous Slice of History

Name: Holly Mellis, husband, youngest child, dog, two cats. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We retired to the beautiful Rivermont historic district of Lynchburg, Virginia. We fell in love with the wide central avenue, colorful turn-of-the-century mansions, wrought iron fences, and flowering trees. We bought a turn-of-the-century Victorian property with a main house, a carriage house, and a tiny chapel. The 128-year-old carriage house was in very poor condition due to decades of neglect.
Real EstateNews-Democrat

Secluded California mansion on market for $4.8M boasts breathtaking views. Look inside

For those looking for a little peace and quiet above the bustling streets of Los Angeles, a private mansion perched on a mountainside has hit the market for $4.8 million. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 5,191-square-foot residence sits onnearly 34 acres, so it’s a little bit of a walk before you encounter a neighbor. While it has a number of standout features, the real draw is epic views from nearly every window and balcony of the mansion.
Scobey, MTPosted by
Scobey Bulletin

Take a look at these homes on the Scobey market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home close to the hospital!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Aaron Carroll, Corder and Associates LLC at 406-622-3224</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and a detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates, LLC at 406-622-3224</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NzAwMzYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This great house has everything you need! 2 Bedrooms Up with 1 Bath Up, a cozy living room and efficient kitchen. The back yard has trees and bushes and is perfect for entertaining or playing in! The basement has 2 Non Egress Bedrooms and a Bath, with a family room and a storage room for holiday decorations and ''stuff''! Detached Single Car Garage with an extended driveway. Great Neighborhood! 2020 Taxes $1411996 SF Up, 996 SF DownBuilt 1956<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laura Krauth, LK Realty at 406-697-0755</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwSGF2cmUlMjBNTFMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtSE1MU01ULTIwLTE2OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Real Estatejerseydigs.com

This Whimsical Morganville Home is Right Out of a Fairytale, or Nightmare

Built in 1969, this ranch-style home features an extraordinary interior that won’t be found anywhere else. An artist’s delight, this home showcases distinctive wall and ceiling murals plus other quirky touches of décor. The property contains vaulted ceilings and skylights, with wood and exposed stone throughout. There are three bedrooms...
Dinwiddie County, VARichmond.com

24513 River View Dr, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Your search stops here! This beautiful home sits impressively on over a 1/2 Acre lot. As impressive as it is outside, this home will not disappoint you inside. As you enter the home you cannot help but to be impressed with the beautiful Open Floor Plan! The Great Room with Vaulted Ceiling encompasses the entire kitchen and eating area. The Primary suite is one of the largest around with a sitting area, fireplace, and walk-in closet. the primary bathroom has ceramic tile floors, jetted tub, walk-in shower. The remaining two bedrooms are large with carpet and fans. This home is very nice. Call today. Please view the virtual tour of this beautiful home.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

10607 Mist Haven Terrace

Gorgeous brick front townhome in an amazing North Bethesda location! Beautifully updated throughout, fresh paint and a 1 car garage. The upper level offers vaulted ceilings in the master retreat, with two large closets with built-ins and the fully renovated bathroom retreat. Enjoy the deep tub and designer tiled glass shower. Two additional bedrooms and a fully renovated hall bathroom complete the upstairs. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The large dining room overlooks the living room with fireplace (as is) and double sliding doors to deck overlooking trees and natural area. A small nook for an office or playroom and half bath complete this level. The first level entry has 1 car garage, fully bathroom, laundry area, coat closet and great family room with walkout to rear yard. The yard has turf grass for easy maintenance and stone patio. Minutes to Pike and Rose, Wildwood Shopping Center, Grosvenor/Strathmore Red Line Metro & Whole Foods. An Easy commute to Northern Virginia and D.C., Quick Access to 495, 270, Rockville Pike and Old Georgetown Road. There is Nearby access to the Trolley Walk & Bike Trail that will connect you to the Capital Crescent Trail.
Harvard, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Victorian Home That Once Housed a Newspaper

Now's your chance to own a little bit of the town of Harvard's history: the former home of The Harvard Post is now up for sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 7,025 square feet. Bedrooms:...
Jena, LAPosted by
Jena Dispatch

Check out these Jena homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Pine Log Home is in a peaceful country setting within a few minutes of the Town of Jena amenities. This home sits on a manicured 13 acres with rolling hills and a creek to play, fish or just sit around the fire pit and enjoy the scenery! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 FULL bathrooms, with an open concept/split floorplan. Some amenities include, granite countertops, pullout cabinet drawers throughout the kitchen, master suite has 2 walk-in closets, oversized soaking tub and a standalone shower, front porch runs the full length of the home, back porch has a eating bar to entertain guest, Exterior barn style shutters for the windows and doors with a security latch to lock from the inside of the home, 18x32 above ground pool with a wraparound deck, concrete basketball court, paved driveway, covered two car carport, 16x40 building with attached lean-to and carport with an office and a shop that are both heated and cooled!! All doorways in this home is handicap accessible too.<p><strong>For open house information, contact DANA CHAPMAN, CENTURY 21 BUELOW-MILLER REALTY at 318-442-1381</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2VudHJhbCUyMExvdWlzaWFuYSUyMFJFQUxUT1JTJTVDdTAwYWUlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1DTEJSTEEtMTYwMzYxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> This beautiful brick 3 bedroom/2 bath home has been tastefully updated within the last 7-8 years to replicate the era of the home, while giving it modern touches. You will love the original hardwood floors that have been refinished, the heated/cooled sunroom running the length of the home, the pool and pool house with its own full-size kitchen, bathroom, and washer/dryer hookups. Some updates include energy efficient windows fabricated to look like the era of the home, new roof installed in 9/2019, custom crown molding, new appliances, butler's pantry, central air and heat updated 6 years ago, pool has a new liner installed in 2019, on demand water heater installed and lots more amenities. You will love the landscaping with the moss hanging from the trees to the manicured lawn. This home is sitting in the perfect location to town amenities. Very Versatile property, could be used as a home, office, shop...endless possibilities with this property. Call today to schedule a showing!<p><strong>For open house information, contact DANA CHAPMAN, CENTURY 21 BUELOW-MILLER REALTY at 318-442-1381</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful 5 bed 3 bath home. This home feature a spacious layout with tones of yard to grow and a large workshop. Walking in you are welcomed by this beautiful sun-room/ mud room overlooking the in-ground pool. There are new cabinets and stainless steel appliances with laminate counter top. Home has very large bed rooms with walk in closets. It also has a bar to the right as you walk into the living room.Which will be a great area for entertainment. Living room has tall window which is wonderful for getting in some natural sunlight is the early mornings while reading books or just relaxing. Upstairs feature a bath and two bed room. When I tell you this house is one of a kind believe me you will fall in love. Seller is willing to pay up to $4,000.00 dollars in closing cost and pre-paid Set up your showing now.!!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Terrance Allen, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY CENLA PARTNERS at 318-619-7796</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Are you looking for a home with acreage, a shop, and a fenced in area for a few livestock.... THIS IS THE HOME FOR YOU! - 3 BR/2BA home that has been recently updated sitting in the midst of 6.20 acres! The huge master suite is privately situated, making it a wonderful oasis! This home also boasts a Metal Shop that has two 10 foot roll-up doors on the front, electricity and a lift. You will find a nice sized fenced in backyard for your kids and pets to play without worry. This property also has a nice size metal storage building/barn that will be perfect for additional storage needs along with a separate fenced in area for a few livestock. This home is just a few minutes from town amenities. Don't miss out on this home! Message me for a private showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact DANA CHAPMAN, CENTURY 21 BUELOW-MILLER REALTY at 318-442-1381</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Knoxville, TNinsideofknoxville.com

A Look Inside the Candoro Marble Building

The Candoro Marble building, located at 4450 Candora Avenue, just off Maryville Pike in south Knoxville, served as a showroom and offices for the Candoro Marble Company. Built in 1923, the building is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Designed by Charles Barber and Barber McMurry Architects, the Beaux-Arts building is constructed of Tennessee Marble.
Providence, RIPosted by
Apartment Therapy

DIY Projects Fill a Bright Rhode Island Rental Apartment

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This is my first apartment on my own. I moved here shortly after wrapping up graduate school, where I had been living in a small, dark, studio apartment, so I was insistent on moving into a space that felt airy with lots of sunlight so that my plants would have an actual chance at surviving. I moved to Providence for graduate school from NYC where I am from, into a fully furnished apartment because I originally intended on moving back to NYC the second I was finished with school, so I didn’t move anything with me. Things changed, I ended up really liking the quieter, smaller city vibe — I know, as a New Yorker? How blasphemous — and landed a job here.
Gold Beach, ORPosted by
Gold Beach Voice

On the hunt for a home in Gold Beach? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Impeccably maintained home in an upscale neighborhood. A meandering, paved driveway brings you into this special property that offers ocean views on one side and forested views on the other. Nice separation from neighbors for privacy. Many exterior upgrades including new siding, roof & heat pump. Inside you have a private master suite with sitting room; Large living area with vaulted wood ceilings & a spacious kitchen with a new range. Highspeed internet. This is truly a special property.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Kennedy, RE/MAX Ultimate Coastal Properties at 541-425-7494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> New price reduction! Fixer home/tear down on 8 Pacific Ocean view acres in the forest. 6 gpm well. Privacy. Possible water rights for creek/springs. Come remodel/rebuild and make this home your own! Owner may carry. PLEASE don't park on the road, neighbor's property, etc.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matthew Wegner, Pacific Coastal Real Estate at 541-247-7925</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The perfect oceanview cabin retreat at the coast! Sited on an oversized lot with established vegetation and room for you and your friends (furry or non-furry!). Most living on main level with only a large loft upstairs (3rd bedroom or office). Living room has vaulted ceiling and stacked stone surround for the pellet stove. Galley kitchen with all appliances included and large dining area with slider out to the back patio area. Attached garage and a potting shed for those with a green thumb!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Kennedy, RE/MAX Ultimate Coastal Properties at 541-425-7494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Harbor views from this updated home! Kitchen has been updated with beautiful hickory cabinetry and tiled floors. 2 owners bedrooms- one has large tiled shower in the bath and an expansive bedroom with a wall of closets and the second one has vaulted wood ceilings, laminate flooring and a west facing deck. Living room has pellet stove and harbor views. Dual vinyl windows, Composite deck with wiring for a hot tub and a roomy carport. Sold as-is.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Kennedy, RE/MAX Ultimate Coastal Properties at 541-425-7494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Bloomfield, NJScribe

Great 3 bedroom apartment

This 2nd floor unit features hardwood floors throughout, will be freshly painted, renovated eat in kitchen with dw, refrigerator, micro., tiled back splash, granite countertop, dining room, sun room, tiled bath, laundry room, near restaurants, shops and NYC Trans. Amenity. Laundry Room. Hardwood Floors. Dishwasher. Microwave. Refrigerator. Washer/Dryer Outside Unit.
Oregon StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Real Life Oregon Trail: Stay Overnight In A Covered Wagon

Now that people are gearing up and making plans to get out and about this summer, after pretty much nothing happening last summer due to COVID-19, there is one spot in Minnesota, that offers up the opportunity to sleep like you were living out life as if you were playing the game Oregon Trail. Check out these Conestoga Covered Wagons that people are renting out.
Saginaw, MIMetroTimes

This is one of the most unique homes in Saginaw — and possibly the world

We've never seen anything quite like this sprawling 16.45-acre estate at 1017 Kennely St., Saginaw, which includes an observation tower, a zig-zag Tim Burton-esque sculpture, a covered bridge, a cedar gazebo, and too many little details to even comprehend. (Seriously, check out that top floor.) The site includes a 5,000-square-foot main home with another 1,700 square feet in the basement, as well as a 1,700-square-foot guest house. There's also a three-car garage, a one-acre pond, and a sauna. This is for the dedicated, eccentric homeowner — the listing agent tells us just mowing the lawn will take at least two days. You just have to see it for yourself to believe it.