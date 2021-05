How long does it take for fuel to leave Houston via the Colonial Pipeline and arrive in Virginia?. Transit times for gasoline to pass through Colonial’s network of pipelines that allow oil products to flow from the U.S. Gulf Coast, up to its North Carolina hub, and then on to New York Harbor, is 14 days and 16 hours, at a speed of about 5 miles per hour, according to the most recent schedule sent to shippers and obtained by Bloomberg News.