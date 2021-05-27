newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah - Official Launch Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the launch trailer for Conan Exile's Isle of Siptah expansion, available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The Isle of Siptah expansion brings three new factions of NPCs, a new religion, and more to the online survival game. The new expansion takes place on the mysterious and perilous Isle of Siptah. The island features more than a dozen new dungeons, known as vaults, surges of sorcery that spawn vile creatures and NPCs, and an ominous dark tower surrounded by a magical storm. It also comes with two new building sets, allowing you to construct pirate themed towns of flotsam and majestic castles with stormglass, as well as new mounts, weapons, and armor.

www.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Isle#Conan Exiles#Official Trailer#Watch Trailer#Magical Creatures#Conan Exile S Isle#Majestic Castles#Spawn Vile Creatures#Npcs#Storm#Vaults#Sorcery#Armor#Flotsam#Siptah Expansion#Towns#Weapons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video GamesIGN

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness - Official Trailer

The landmark survival horror video game series Resident Evil has shipped over 110 million copies worldwide. Popular characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield appear in this CG serialized drama, the first in series history! Don't miss this new epic entertainment on a scale more spectacular than ever before! Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness streams worldwide from July 8, 2021, only on Netflix.
RecipesIGN

Outward: The Three Brothers - Console Launch Trailer

Outward's The Three Brothers DLC brings new adventures, skills, weapons, recipes, and pets. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect and embark on a journey through Aurai in the DLC, available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as PC.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass adds Conan Exiles, Maneater, Knockout City, and 12 other games soon

Microsoft has announced the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. A total of 15 games will join Game Pass in May, including Conan Exiles, Maneater, Knockout City, SnowRunner, The Wild at Heart, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, The Catch: Carp & Coarse, SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (Win 10), Secret Neighbor, Slime Rancher, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Peggle 2, Joy Ride Turbo, Fuzion Frenzy and Solasta: Crown of the Magister.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

SnowRunner launch trailer

With SnowRunner arriving on Switch today, Focus Home Interactive and Saber Interactive have shared a new launch trailer. View the video below. SnowRunner is out on Switch today as both a physical and digital release.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Aerial Knight’s Never Yield launch trailer

Aerial Knight’s Never Yield is out today on Switch, and we have a new launch trailer to celebrate. Take a look at the video below. Aerial Knight’s Never Yield can be purchased as a digital download on Switch. Learn more about the game here.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Launch Trailer

Building upon an install base of 12 million Elite owners, the launch of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey marks the next exciting step in Frontier’s long-term vision for Elite Dangerous, heralding the start of a new era for the definitive space simulation. Odyssey allows players to touch down on newly accessible planets with light atmospheres beautifully rendered by stunning new technology; to explore, to engage in combat and trade, take on missions, work together or alone over their surfaces with complete freedom from a first person, feet-on-the-ground perspective.
Video GamesGamespot

Days Gone - Launch Trailer

Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set two years after a devastating global pandemic. Play as Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter facing a brutal struggle for survival while searching for a reason to live.
Video GamesIGN

Mayhem in Single Valley - Launch Trailer

Save the world and keep the town together-but keep everyone from finding out it was all your fault in Mayhem in Single Valley, available now on PC. Check out the chaotic launch trailer for the puzzle-loaded action-adventure game.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Rustler launches in August, new trailer

Modus Games and Jutsu Games have dated Rustler for Switch. The top-down open world action title will arrive on August 31, the two sides confirmed today. Rustler is an open-world, top-down action game paying tribute to the good old GTA style and gameplay, fusing it with a historically inaccurate medieval setting. Play as The Guy, whose parents apparently were too lazy to give him a proper name. Experience feudal injustice, inquisition, witch-hunting, and join The Grand Tournament. Meet valiant, yet incredibly stupid knights. Complete a wide variety of twisted missions and quests, or don’t give a damn about the plot and bring mayhem in the villages and cities. Choose to go on foot, or by a stolen horse. Fight with a sword or pick a fancy automatic crossbow. All that, spiced up with an inappropriate Monty Python inspired sense of humor.
Video GamesIGN

Rust Console Edition - Official Launch Trailer

Watch the brutal launch trailer for the survival game, Rust, available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In Rust, conquer thirst and hunger, battle the elements, create clothing and stay safe against hostile forces including other players, scientists, bears, wolves, or even succumb to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. A game without rules, Rust doesn't tell its inhabitants what to do.
Video GamesIGN

Eve Echoes - Official Trailer

A new update for the sci-fi sandbox MMO mobile game, Eve Echoes, is coming in June 2021 and will bring a long-requested exploration system, along with new PvP and PvE content. The update will include advanced Tier 10 ships and huge Capital Ships. Players can explore the unknown reaches of Nihilus Space for hidden treasures and technologies never seen before. Check out the trailer for Eve Echoes, available now.
Video GamesIGN

0 Degrees - Launch Trailer

Check out the trailer for this game where platforming action and a puzzle experience await as you guide a climber across icefields, up frosted peaks, through dark caves, and over treacherous pitfalls. 0 Degrees launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on May 19, 2021.
RecipesIGN

Itadaki Smash - Launch Trailer

Watch the trailer for the beat 'em up game, Itadaki Smash, available now for PlayStation 4 and PC. In Itadaki Smash, the story takes place in a fictional cyberpunk future in the city of San Daigo. Yakuza from the Tengogo clan are controlling all restaurants in the city except for Pan Pan, the place with the best cuisine in town, so they sneak into the restaurant, stole their magic ancient recipes, and set a curse that affects all food by morphing it into akumas.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Miitopia Switch launch trailer

In celebration of Miitopia’s launch on Switch today, Nintendo has uploaded a new trailer. Take a look at the video below. Miitopia is out now on Switch both physically and digitally.