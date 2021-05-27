newsbreak-logo
Louisiana Sports Betting Nearing Home Stretch; Aim For Fall Launch

By Matt Amato
lineups.com
Cover picture for the articleThis is huge news as many projected Louisiana to take an extreme amount of time passing legislation in regards to sports betting, which was legalized in 55 of the 64 Louisiana parishes in the November election. When it came to legalized DFS, the state took almost two years and had several delays in Congress. However, it looks like sports betting is all systems go to launch in the Fall of 2021, as long as there are no unexpected hiccups in the House.

Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana lawmakers take another step toward legal sports betting

(The Center Square) – The Louisiana Senate took another step Wednesday toward legalizing sports betting in most of the state. Bills to set up a framework for legal sports wagering have been moving with relative ease during the legislative session after voter approval in 55 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes last fall. How lawmakers will spend the resulting revenue has not yet been decided.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WWL

Sports betting could be legal in Louisiana by football season

NEW ORLEANS — Sports betting may soon be coming to a mobile phone, casino or drinking establishment near you. Wagering bills are gaining momentum at the Louisiana state capitol. Voters in 55 of the state’s 64 parishes approved sports betting in November. Lawmakers are now voting on how to tax...
Louisiana Statelegalsportsbetting.com

Sports Betting Bill Passes In Louisiana Senate, Sent To House

BATON ROUGE, La. – The main regulatory bill in Louisiana for sports betting successfully passed in the Senate and has been sent to the House for their votes. This is a major step in the impending launch of sports betting in Louisiana as the market is on pace to launch by the start of the NFL season.
Gamblingcasinoconnection.com

Louisiana Sports Betting Bills Move Forward

In a 77-24 vote, the Louisiana House, members approved House Bill 697 which would create the regulations and tax rates for sports betting. Last year, 55 of the state’s 64 parishes voted to legalize sports wagering. “The people spoke,” said state Rep. John Stefanski, who sponsored the bill. The measure...