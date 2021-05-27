Louisiana Sports Betting Nearing Home Stretch; Aim For Fall Launch
This is huge news as many projected Louisiana to take an extreme amount of time passing legislation in regards to sports betting, which was legalized in 55 of the 64 Louisiana parishes in the November election. When it came to legalized DFS, the state took almost two years and had several delays in Congress. However, it looks like sports betting is all systems go to launch in the Fall of 2021, as long as there are no unexpected hiccups in the House.www.lineups.com