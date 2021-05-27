NFL Team Playoff Odds 2021-22

Every year one of the most popular future bets in the sports betting world is on each team’s chances for the NFL Playoffs. The way that these bets work is extremely simple. For each team, you can either wager on them to make the playoffs or wager on the team to miss the playoffs. Each team will have odds present for each selection, and you can create tons of different bets with these odds. You can even create parlays by betting on multiple teams at once.