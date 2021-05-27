newsbreak-logo
Huntersville, NC

Huntersville capitalizing on boom in speculative industrial development

By Collin Huguley
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 3 days ago
Lake Norman Economic Development says there are more than 4 million square feet of speculative industrial space in planning, under review or under construction in Huntersville.

ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
