newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Advocacy Group offers Breakdown of Pending Housing Law

By Letter to the Editor
ctexaminer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no question that the zoning bill (HB 6107) passed by the Democrats in Connecticut’s House on May 20 represents a foot in the door towards loss of local oversight of planning and zoning. Desegregate CT, an organization advocating for State control over zoning, praised it as “a step forward.” House Majority Leader Jason Rojas made similar comments on the floor of the House, stating that it is “not where he would want it to be” and there is ‘more work to be done’.

ctexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Housing#Advocacy Group#Housing Policy#Public Housing#Health Policy#Democrats#Home Rule#Republican#Sb 1024 Desegregate#Hb 1024 Desegregate#Ct#Board Of Selectmen#Rtm#Town Council#The State Legislature#Majority Leaders Senate#Majority Leader House#General Assembly#Affordable Housing Bill#Group Provisions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
LawIonia Sentinel-Standard

Network of law firms, advocacy groups helps Michiganders get expungements

A coalition of law firms and advocacy groups from around the state banded together this month to launch a network aimed at helping Michiganders get expungements. Michigan's criminal expungement program expanded last month, making more people eligible to have certain past criminal charges sealed from the public. But many of...
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Advocacy groups sue Arkansas over abortion ban

Advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging a near-total ban on abortions in Arkansas. Led by the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, the lawsuit argues that the law is the "culmination of a nearly decade long campaign by the Arkansas legislature to eliminate legal abortion" in the state.
Stamford, CTRegister Citizen

An advocacy group graded Stamford city reps on 'safe streets' votes. See who scored high and low.

STAMFORD — Ahead of November’s municipal election season, the city’s most prominent advocates for transit-oriented development have turned the spotlight to the Board of Representatives’ current term. People Friendly Stamford, an advocacy group dedicated to reducing car dependency, recently released a scorecard that ranks city legislators on how their votes...
Albany, NYTimes-Herald

Coalition of labor, advocacy groups seek return of the mask

ALBANY (TNS) — A coalition of advocacy groups and labor organizations representing hundreds of thousands of “essential” workers across New York have called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to reinstate a mandate requiring masks to be worn in businesses. In a letter sent to Cuomo and the state Department of...
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Housing groups plan partnership

When different local organizations are tackling the same topic, efforts with the same goals can sometimes become siloed and not have as great of an impact on the community. Aware of this fact, several housing-focused agencies in the community are aiming to work together and combine their efforts with the goal of ensuring more safe, quality housing in Grant County.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Local Advocacy Group Calls for Police Reform Inside DPD

DULUTH, Minn.– Police accountability was the subject of a gathering Monday with the Duluth Community Safety Initiative. The group says racial disparities in areas like use of force need to change. They’re calling for a racial bias audit of the Duluth Police Department, the launch of a community led oversight commission, and a budget freeze for the department until part of the funds go toward a new model of policing.
MinoritiesRadio Iowa

Latino advocacy group made up of volunteers to launch in June

A new advocacy group for Iowa Latinos will launch next month. The Iowa Latino Alliance and will be made up entirely of volunteers seeking to improve the lives of the state’s Latinos. This formal, statewide entity has not existed before. Caleb Knutson, chair of the Commission of Latino Affairs, says...
Congress & CourtsHousing Wire

Housing groups organize against NIMBYs

As affordable housing advocates throw paint at the wall to get the federal government to do something – anything – about the national housing shortage, a modest but perhaps significant legislative idea has reemerged. It’s time to take the fight to the legion of NIMBYs across America. Todd Young, a...
Real Estatemanchesterinklink.com

Communities circumvent housing law

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from Business NH Magazine on affordable housing. Despite the pandemic, construction companies have experienced some of their busiest quarters with construction of single-family homes and multi-family units on the rise. But even as residential development continues at a fast clip, demand for housing is outstripping supply.
EducationSt. Albans Messenger

Vermont Agency of Education says plan for in-person instruction this fall

MONTPELIER — School districts across the state should plan for a return to full-time in-person instruction this fall, according to guidance released Friday by the Agency of Education. “We believe it’s unlikely any specific mitigation measures will be needed in the fall,” Secretary of Education Dan French said during Friday’s...
Sioux Falls, SDsiouxfallschamber.com

Chamber Advocacy

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce serves as the voice of business at all levels of government. Through our advocacy efforts, we ensure that the interests of the business community are represented as public policy is formed. Chamber staff attend every meeting of the Sioux Falls City Council, Minnehaha...
Lawlegalnews.com

Appellate Practice Section, law firm co-sponsor panel on appellate advocacy

Plunkett Cooney is teaming up with the Appellate Practice Section of the State Bar of Michigan on Thursday, June 10, at 4 p.m. to co-sponsor a virtual panel discussion to help appellate attorneys create more persuasive briefs and oral arguments. Titled “Just Plain Right – The Craft of Creating Persuasive...