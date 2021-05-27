Cancel
Michigan State

Will Michigan Really Send A Virus Bill To China?

By Jim Mishler
WKMI
WKMI
 6 days ago
A Michigan State Representative wants China held responsible for unleashing the COVID-19 virus on the state. Republican Beau LaFave from the UP believes the evidence is clear that China is solely responsible for purposefully turning the virus loose on the world. He's proposing legislation to send a bill for damages in Michigan to China.

WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
