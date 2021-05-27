D.S. & Durga Collaborate With Phillip Lim and Ruba Abu-Nimah for New York City Candle
Cult perfume brand D.S. & Durga is celebrating the hopeful return to pre-pandemic life with a new candle honoring the brand’s hometown. The “New York. Tougher than ever.” candle, which retails for $75, is a nod to the buoyancy of New York City, which has been enormously impacted by the effects of COVID-19. “New York City, our city of skyscrapers, subways, cyclists and skateboards. Pothole avenues where cantankerous cab drivers honk through mysterious fumes. Where noise blares from night to morning coffee runs. Where only the toughest survive and thrive. Resilient as ever,” reads the brand’s mission statement for the launch.wwd.com