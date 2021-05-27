D.S. & Durga Collaborate With Phillip Lim and Ruba Abu-Nimah for New York City Candle

As any established designer knows painfully well, there is no clear-cut path to success. Skills and talent somehow are not solely enough to break away from the competition. Yet with fortitude and often longevity, these Asian American and Pacific Islander designers have distinguished themselves in the ever-competitive fashion industry. In addition to creating identifiable brands, they have brought in fresh perspectives, told new stories and, in some cases, interwoven elements of their heritage to design one-of-a-kind fashion.