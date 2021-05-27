newsbreak-logo
Jersey City, NJ

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

By Marilyn Baer, Staff Writer
Posted by 
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop was among the approximately 500 runners who participated in the NYRR Newport Mile, the first road race back in Jersey City since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Photo by New York Road Runners. Hoboken opens youth soccer registration. The league runs from mid-September through mid-November, ages...

hudsonreporter.com
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken expands bicycle parking

To celebrate National Bike Month, Hoboken will install 150 bike racks and 350 bike parking spaces by the end of the year. The initiative will increase public bike parking by roughly 20 percent. The Hoboken Department of Transportation is prioritizing. Bike parking is part of the city’s COVID-19 recovery strategy,...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Council approves redevelopment plans

The Jersey Avenue Light Rail Redevelopment Plan area consists of 50 acres bounded by train tracks to the north and the Holland Tunnel to the south anchored by the Lackawanna industrial building. The Jersey City council made headway with two major redevelopment plans, adopting the Central Avenue Block 2901 Redevelopment...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

JOAN B. INTROCASO

Funeral services have been held for Joan B. Introcaso of Jersey City. She passed away on May 9. A lifelong Jersey City resident, Joan was a graduate of Snyder H.S., received her Bachelor of Science from University of Maryland and her CPCU from College of Insurance. Joan was a fixture in the Jersey City business community where she served as President of the Henry Holtzmann Inc. (est. 1884) Insurance Agency on Danforth Avenue. Joan was a businesswoman ahead of her time. She forged a path for other women in business through her professionalism and drive. In 1977, she was elected to the State Democratic Committee. She was a founding member and NJ Director of Jaycee’s Women’s Auxiliary which opened pathways of involvement for women in business and charitable works in what had been an all-male domain. A highly respected member of the insurance profession, Joan was a Trustee of Insurance Women of New Jersey; Member, Professional Insurance Agents; Member, Independent Insurance Agents and Treasurer of the Hudson County Association of Independent Insurance Agents. Joan actively served the Jersey City and Hudson County community through her volunteer service to many organizations: Trustee, Hudson County Chamber of Commerce; Trustee, Jersey City Economic Development Corporation; Trustee, Christ Hospital Foundation; Treasurer, Leadership Legacy Foundation; Commissioner, Jersey City Redevelopment Agency; Secretary, Christopher Columbus Foundation; President and Finance Director, Abercrombie Guild; Trustee Jersey City Medical Center Foundation; Trustee, United Way; Trustee, Hudson County Mental Health Association, Member, Jersey City Women’s Club and Junior Service League. Joan participated in more grassroots efforts, assisting in the establishment of a community-wide drug education program; implementing volunteer programs to visit and deliver Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to convalescents and shut-ins; organized local businesses to provide holiday parties at St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged and Home for the Blind and helped to establish the “Concert in the Park” series in Lincoln Park. If it were humanly possible Joan would have done more for the community she loved as she found it impossible to say “no”. Her accomplishments are great but none greater than being a mother and grandmother to her beloved family. She was the devoted mother of Derek Thompson and his wife Rose; cherished grandmother of Ricky, Robert and Allie, dear cousin of Bob Blochlinger and many other cousins, extended family and a host of friends whom she loved dearly. Joan was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Elizabeth Blochlinger and husband, Nicholas Introcaso. Services arranged by the McLaughlin Funeral Home, Jersey City.
North Bergen, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen holds hearing for 2021 budget

North Bergen held a budget hearing at its May 26 Board of Commissioners meeting after the budget was introduced. The $100,251,950 budget was sent down to Trenton for state approval, according to Township Administrator Chris Pianese. Due to COVID-19, the state has not yet examined it. According to Pianese, the...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

New rendering shows changed plans for Morris Park

New renderings for Dr. David Morris Park in Bayonne show the latest plans for the passive park on the corner of Broadway and East 47th Street. The park has a history of controversy surrounding developer plans to overhaul the small green space. Uptown residents were outraged in December of 2018,...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Easing access to the internet in Jersey City

Free computer stations are now available at City Hall to help eligible residents sign up for discounted broadband. Jersey City has set up free computer stations to help residents enroll for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new program by the Federal Communications Commission that helps lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Kennedy Dancers Inner City Youth Pre-Professional Dancers to perform at Hispanic Youth Showcase May 28

The Kennedy Dancers, Inc., a Non-Profit Organization located at 79 Central Avenue, Jersey City, has announced that their Inner City Youth Pre-Professional Program under Artistic Director Diane Dragone will be featured at the Hispanic Youth Showcase, presented by New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Produced by William Sanchez. Performing Choreography...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne police participate in ‘Click It or Ticket’

Police Chief Robert Geisler has advised that police will join with officers from around the country in cracking down on unbuckled motorists and passengers as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign. Running through June 6, the annual “Click It or Ticket” national mobilization uses high visibility seatbelt...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Narrow Bridge Films passes the hat

Narrow Bridge Films, a Bayonne-based film production company, has wrapped up initial filming and principal photography for its fifth feature “Tales from the Narrow Bridge: The Wyrmwood Devil.”. Sam Platizky, a writer, producer and actor with the company, told the Bayonne Community News that it seeks donations for post-production costs.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

One-alarm fire in Bayonne quickly extinguished

A one-alarm fire was quickly extinguished without injuries, according to Fire Chief Keith Weaver. At 6:15 a.m. on May 21, a Bayonne police officer called in smoke coming from the roof of 662 Ave C. Firefighters responded and found a fire on the roof. Firefighters deployed a hand line to...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

BAYONNE BRIEFS

Mayor Jimmy Davis, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, and Second Ward Council Member Sal Gullace were present to celebrate the grand opening. (SEE BRIEF) 3 / 3. Staff members of the Bayonne Office On Aging congratulated Pastor Gary Grindeland on being named Senior of...
North Bergen, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen launches outdoor movie season

Children enjoy a drive-in movie in North Bergen in July of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On a gorgeous night under the stars, the township launched its summer movie season with a screening of the animated family favorite “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”. Free popcorn and beverages were available...
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

A green light at the end of the tunnel?

In a bid to ease the traffic congestion which has become all too familiar to Hoboken’s Southwest and a headache to residents and commuters, the city will pilot a new traffic pattern. The yearlong pilot aims to give drivers more “green” time while increasing on-street parking and pedestrian safety. “We...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

‘Marco Polo’ passes under Bayonne Bridge

The biggest cargo vessel to ever dock on the East Coast passed under the Bayonne Bridge on May 20. The CMA CGM Marco Polo sailed through the Kill Van Kull on its way to Port Elizabeth, the ship’s first port of call in the U.S. The vessel shattered the record set by The CMA CGM Brazil when it passed under the Bayonne Bridge in September.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Juneteenth flag raising and parade planned

One demonstrator at "Power in the Park" in 2020 called for more respect for Black culture. Photo by Daniel Israel. Black in Bayonne has announced plans for Juneteenth, including a parade and flag raising dubbed “Power in the City.” Last June, the activist group formed after its peaceful “Power in the Park” protest in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Cofounders are Camille High, Clarice High, Shaniqua Borders, and Rashad Callaway.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City expands Fairmount Triangle Park

The park expansion will eliminate two street segments making the area safer for park goers. Jersey City officials broke ground on the park expansion on May, 17. Photo by City of Jersey City. Jersey City officials broke ground on the expansion of Fairmount Triangle Park in Ward F launching a...