Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, WA

1B/2B Boys Hoops: Adkins’ Hot Shooting Burns Vikings

By Eric Trent / etrent@chronline.com
Posted by 
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msZOA_0aDgHY9N00
FILE PHOTO - Mossyrock junior Keegan Kolb (4) goes for a layup against Three Rivers Christian's Christopher Hasting (12) on Saturday.

Willapa Valley’s Tyler Adkins exploded for a game-high 30 points on seven 3-pointers to hand Mossyrock a 63-58 defeat in 1B Columbia Valley League action in Mossyrock Wednesday.

“We made him a point of emphasis but we lacked focus and discipline, and he was able to get wide-open looks,” Mossyrock coach Adam Deck said. “(Adkins) is a good shooter.

Valley owned the glass for the second time the two teams have met this season as it hauled in 19 offensive boards which led to a number of putbacks.

“Until we decide to block out, we will continue to lose these types of games,” Deck said.

Mossyrock senior Aiden Weist provided a spark, hitting three big-time 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Sophomore Keegan Kolb added 13 points and Gunner Mulligan led Mossyr with 19 points.

“Gunner does everything for us,” Deck said. “Too much, really. We need other guys to step up defensively.”

Mossyrock (7-5, 7-4 league) hosts Pe Ell on Friday for senior night.

Toledo’s Tough Defense Stymies Cardinals

Toledo had three players score in double figures and outworked Winlock in all aspects of the game for a 59-41 road victory Wednesday in 2B Central League action.

Senior Carlo Arceo-Hansen led all scorers with 15 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Carson Olmstead chipped in 14 points and seven boards, and Carson Gould added 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Fredy Fernandez finished with seven points and six boards and Ryan Bloomstrom had six points.

“They showed up and outworked us and that was disappointing for our program,” Winlock coach Nick Bamer said. “Hats off to Toledo. They outplayed us for at least the first half.”

The Indians jumped out to a 15-7 run in the first quarter and led 34-20 at the break. The Indians then broke off a 16-6 run to go up 50-26 heading into the final frame and put the game out of reach.

“We had spurts where we played OK,” Bamer said. “We’ve got to be more consistent to beat teams. We need 32 good minutes and we’re playing 20 good minutes right now. I keep preaching, ‘If you keep playing and not give up, I’ll keep coaching.”

Winlock was led by Landon Tiemens’ 12 points, while Abraham Mohsin and Joe Welch each added eight and Payton Sickles pitched in seven.

Winlock (2-6, 2-5 overall) hosts Castle Rock at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Toledo (7-1, 5-1 league) heads to Kalama on Friday.

Poor Shooting Sinks Tigers

Sharpshooting Napavine found shots rattling in and out all night as the Tigers took a 60-48 loss to visiting Kalama Wednesday in 2BCL play.

Junior Gavin Parker and freshman James Grose each led Napavine with 10 points but the Tigers shot just 35% from the field (20-of-57), down from the near 50% they’ve been averaging as a team this season.

“Offensively, we had a hard time shooting,” Napavine coach Rex Stanley said. “We were getting good shots, they just weren’t going in. Defensively, we played well enough to win.”

Napavine lost the rebounding battle, 36-34. Kalama’s Jackson Esary led all scorers with 20 points.

Napavine (7-3, 5-3 league) hosts Ilwaco in a non-league matchup at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
255
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winlock, WA
Toledo, WA
Sports
City
Pe Ell, WA
City
Kalama, WA
Toledo, WA
Basketball
City
Ilwaco, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Napavine, WA
Local
Washington Basketball
City
Toledo, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoops#Night Games#Senior Night#Tyler#Road Games#Willapa Valley#Columbia Valley League#Indians#Tigers#Central League#Junior Gavin Parker#Sophomore Keegan Kolb#2bcl Play#Mossyrock Wednesday#Freshman James Grose#Kalama Wednesday#Coaching#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Toledo, WALongview Daily News

Girls Basketball Roundup: Toledo defense wins day at Mossyrock

MOSSYROCK — The Toledo girls basketball team dropped down a rung on the ladder for a cross-division matchup Saturday and took care of business, beating 1B Mossyrock 42-28 on the road. Toledo held its opponent to under nine points every single quarter, and didn’t allow any Viking over eight on...
Toledo, WAChronicle

Girls Hoops: Indians Use Electric Defense to Down Vikings

Toledo used a high-pressure defense to stun Mossyrock early and fend off the Vikings for a 42-28 non-league battle on Saturday in Mossyrock. “Toledo was super aggressive and played tough defense,” Mossyrock coach Autumn Moorcroft said. “They caught us off guard, forced us into turnovers and we had to fight back the entire game.”
Toledo, WALongview Daily News

2B Boys Basketball: Toledo makes most of Saturday trip to Stevenson

STEVENSON — In a season of surreal sports, the Toledo boys basketball team had yet another entirely odd day on the court Saturday. It started bright and early; instead of getting to sleep in on the weekend, Grady Fallon’s players had to get up to be on campus for an 8:30 a.m. bus ride to get to Stevenson for a noon tip-off.
Toledo, WALongview Daily News

Girls Basketball Roundup: Toledo hammers overmatched MWP

TOLEDO — The Toledo girls basketball team only needed a quarter to outscore Morton-White Pass’ total for the whole game, dominating from start to finish in a 64-14 win in Central 2B League play. “We slid the ball really well, made the extra pass,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “We...
Toledo, WAChronicle

2B Girls Hoops: Undefeated Adna Blows Past Stevenson

Kaylin Todd scored 17 points with eight assists and Karlee Von Moos turned in another double-double as the Adna Pirates blew out the Stevenson Bulldogs, 68-14, at home in a Central 2B League girls basketball game on Friday. Von Moos’ double-double involved 13 points and 14 boards. The sophomore is...
Centralia, WAChronicle

Twin Cities Lacrosse Wins Inaugural Home Game

The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for the start, and the end was as thrilling and exciting as one could hope for. Twin Cities Lacrosse, in just its second game ever, grabbed a 9-8 overtime win over Peninsula in its first-ever home game at Tiger Stadium in Centralia Saturday in front of a crowd of pleased parents.
Lewis County, WALongview Daily News

Prep Wrestling: Area grapplers take it outside in Lewis County

NAPAVINE — Tiger Field, normally filled with track and field athletes on a sunny May afternoon, was instead covered in four giant wrestling mats and dozens of wrestlers from 13 different schools, Thursday, as Napavine held an outdoor wrestling meet for the first time in school history. A sport that...
Toledo, WALongview Daily News

Girls Basketball Roundup: Toledo set chokers on Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Toledo girls basketball team brought its style north and dictated play all game long, slowing and shutting Onalaska down completely in a 50-24 win. The Loggers stayed in single-digits all four quarters, including managing just four points in the first. No Onalaska player managed more than six points all game long in the Central 2B League affair.
Toledo, WALongview Daily News

Local Box Scores

MOS (49) — Mulligan 21, Weist 2, Kolb 16, Bellirio 2, Thompson 8. TOL (56) — Cournyer 5, Bloomstrom 4, Arceo-Hansen 21, Glass 1, Towns 4, Olmstead 6, Fernandez 15. CHINOOKS 64, T-WOLVES 61 (3OT) Kalama 7 12 17 14 4 4 6 — 64 MWP 9 14 16 11...
Lewis County, WAChronicle

Lewis County Closers Win 11U Tourney

The Lewis County Closers 11U baseball team placed first in the GSL Mother's Day Tournament at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on May 9. Pictured from left, front, Tegan Guerrero, Jonathan Hartwell, Carter Edmonds and Blake Jacobson. From left, middle, Kayden Simper, Barron Luond, Talan Guerrero, Caden Erickson, Evan Hultberg and Aiden Percival. From top, left, Coach Hoque, Carter Jackson, Coach Hultberg, Constantine Robertson, Coach Luond.