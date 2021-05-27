1B/2B Boys Hoops: Adkins’ Hot Shooting Burns Vikings

FILE PHOTO - Mossyrock junior Keegan Kolb (4) goes for a layup against Three Rivers Christian's Christopher Hasting (12) on Saturday.

Willapa Valley’s Tyler Adkins exploded for a game-high 30 points on seven 3-pointers to hand Mossyrock a 63-58 defeat in 1B Columbia Valley League action in Mossyrock Wednesday.

“We made him a point of emphasis but we lacked focus and discipline, and he was able to get wide-open looks,” Mossyrock coach Adam Deck said. “(Adkins) is a good shooter.

Valley owned the glass for the second time the two teams have met this season as it hauled in 19 offensive boards which led to a number of putbacks.

“Until we decide to block out, we will continue to lose these types of games,” Deck said.

Mossyrock senior Aiden Weist provided a spark, hitting three big-time 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Sophomore Keegan Kolb added 13 points and Gunner Mulligan led Mossyr with 19 points.

“Gunner does everything for us,” Deck said. “Too much, really. We need other guys to step up defensively.”

Mossyrock (7-5, 7-4 league) hosts Pe Ell on Friday for senior night.

Toledo’s Tough Defense Stymies Cardinals

Toledo had three players score in double figures and outworked Winlock in all aspects of the game for a 59-41 road victory Wednesday in 2B Central League action.

Senior Carlo Arceo-Hansen led all scorers with 15 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Carson Olmstead chipped in 14 points and seven boards, and Carson Gould added 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Fredy Fernandez finished with seven points and six boards and Ryan Bloomstrom had six points.

“They showed up and outworked us and that was disappointing for our program,” Winlock coach Nick Bamer said. “Hats off to Toledo. They outplayed us for at least the first half.”

The Indians jumped out to a 15-7 run in the first quarter and led 34-20 at the break. The Indians then broke off a 16-6 run to go up 50-26 heading into the final frame and put the game out of reach.

“We had spurts where we played OK,” Bamer said. “We’ve got to be more consistent to beat teams. We need 32 good minutes and we’re playing 20 good minutes right now. I keep preaching, ‘If you keep playing and not give up, I’ll keep coaching.”

Winlock was led by Landon Tiemens’ 12 points, while Abraham Mohsin and Joe Welch each added eight and Payton Sickles pitched in seven.

Winlock (2-6, 2-5 overall) hosts Castle Rock at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Toledo (7-1, 5-1 league) heads to Kalama on Friday.

Poor Shooting Sinks Tigers

Sharpshooting Napavine found shots rattling in and out all night as the Tigers took a 60-48 loss to visiting Kalama Wednesday in 2BCL play.

Junior Gavin Parker and freshman James Grose each led Napavine with 10 points but the Tigers shot just 35% from the field (20-of-57), down from the near 50% they’ve been averaging as a team this season.

“Offensively, we had a hard time shooting,” Napavine coach Rex Stanley said. “We were getting good shots, they just weren’t going in. Defensively, we played well enough to win.”

Napavine lost the rebounding battle, 36-34. Kalama’s Jackson Esary led all scorers with 20 points.

Napavine (7-3, 5-3 league) hosts Ilwaco in a non-league matchup at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.