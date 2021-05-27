newsbreak-logo
NBA. Real chasm. The New York Knicks basketball player outperformed his rivals

By Haley Snyder
nextvame.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulius Randall left his rivals behind to claim the award for the basketball player who made the most progress in the NBA in the 2020/21 season. His son gave him the small statue!. The Memorial Trophy was awarded to Jordan Clarkson’s Best Substitute by his colleague – Joe Inglis (more...

nextvame.com
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 adjustments Knicks must make to get revenge on Trae Young, Hawks

As expected, the first game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks was a nail-biter that had to be decided in the final few seconds. Fans of both teams were ecstatic to see their squads in the postseason after years of drought. For Knicks fans, this year has been special. They’ve been the laughing stock of the league for so long and now here they are, back in the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Celtics' Available Players Against Knicks

The Boston Celtics have already locked up the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, so their final game of the regular season has absolutely no meaning if they win or lose the game. That being said, the New York Knicks have a lot on the line during Sunday's contest. If...
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBAThe Ringer

Knicks Clinch the 4-Seed and Face the Hawks in Round 1

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).
NBAPosted by
92.9 The Game

Depth key to Hawks-Knicks series

Voice of the Atlanta Hawks, Steve Holman, will be on the call for the team’s first playoff game since 2017 this weekend. What does he think will surprise the national media about the Hawks?
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Post: It’s All Happening, People!

Okay, I came up with that modified headline. Julius Randle raised his arms at the buzzer that ended the game and the regular season after the Knicks survived Sunday like they always seem to do. Bring on Hotlanta!. The Knicks finished up their riveting regular season at the Garden on...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAfantraxhq.com

Fantasy Basketball Review: Top Overachievers and Busts

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. As we look back on this crazy regular season, there were certainly more oddities than usual. Between injuries, frequent rest days, and COVID-19 protocols, it was anyone’s guess as to who would actually suit up for each game. Meanwhile, there were some major overachievers and underperformers throughout the league. The Knicks and Jazz shocked the league this year, claiming the 4th seed in the east and top seed in the west, respectively, as they head into the postseason. On the other hand, the Raptors and Lakers had a regular season to forget, with the defending champs falling down to the play-in matchups, while the Raptors fell out of the playoff race entirely.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Are the New York Knicks planning a secret starting lineup change?

As the New York Knicks prepare for their first-round matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, they have a big question that doesn’t need any sort of intricate framing: Why is Elfrid Payton still starting?. I understand there has already been so much written about this, but I want to just quickly...
NBAYardbarker

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAchatsports.com

Who should the Knicks start against the Atlanta Hawks in round 1?

The New York Knicks officially locked in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a close victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the win was a bit more strenuous than they would’ve hoped for, but they got the job done and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs: Postseason streaks and droughts snapped in 2021

From the short offseason to players being ruled out due to health-and-safety protocols to nearly all the All-Star festivities being conducted in one day, the 2020-21 NBA season will go down in the history books as one of the shortest and most unique years. The 72 games have been entertaining,...