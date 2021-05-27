Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, McDonald, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; McDonald; Newton The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northern McDonald County in southwestern Missouri Southern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Carl Junction to near Saginaw to 7 miles southeast of Wyandotte, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Joplin... Carthage Neosho... Webb City Carl Junction... Oronogo Seneca... Granby Anderson... Carterville Duquesne... Sarcoxie Goodman... Duenweg Diamond... Airport Drive Leawood... Silver Creek Alba... Fairview This includes the following highways Interstate 44 between mile markers 4 and 31. Interstate 49 between mile markers 8 and 47. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov