Kim Kardashian hardly fails the law exam

By Louise Fleming
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReality star Kim Kardashian (40) suffered a setback in her training as a lawyer: she did not pass her first exam, she said in a preview of the final episode of her show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, which was broadcast yesterday. . Known as the “Baby Bar,” the California...

Kim Kardashian revealed she didn't pass the "baby bar" on her first try and suggested to her sisters she's reconsidering continuing her journey to becoming a lawyer. In a clip of an upcoming episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" slated to air this week and shared by E! Online, the KKW Beauty founder explained the test: "If you are doing law school the way I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program and after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar."
