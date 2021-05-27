Cannon's walk-off double gives Lady Panthers win in 8 innings

GRAND SALINE — Claire Cannon crushed a double into center field with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning that drove Addison Hooker into score what was the game's winning run on Wednesday night when Bullard nipped Aubrey, 6-5.

The contest was the opener of a best-of-3 Class 4A, Region II Final and was played at Grand Saline High School.

Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Thursday in Grand Saline.

Hooker led off the eighth inning with a double to left to quickly get into scoring position for the Lady Panthers (31-4).

Cannon had two doubles and two RBI in the game, while Hooker scored three runs to compliment her timely two-base knock.

Gabby Nichols and Kylie Pate had two hits apiece for Bullard, with Pate driving in a run.

Teagan Graul also stroked a double for the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Chaparrals lead 2-0 early on before Bullard plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Aubrey came right back and reclaimed the lead in the home half of the fifth by hanging a three spot on the scoreboard.

Bullard tied the game up in the bottom of the sixth.

Earning the win in the circle for the Lady Panthers was Anistyn Foster, who pitched a complete game.

Foster allowed just one earned run off of five hits, fanned 10 and walked a couple of batters.

The Lady Panthers had 11 hits in the game compared to the Lady Chaps' eight.