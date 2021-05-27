newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Oleznik came in person with Kwasniewski. He revealed the secret of Lukashenko. Nothing to talk about – Super Express

By Grant Mason
nextvame.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time Monica Oleznik hosted Alexander Kwasnevsky on the show “Kropka Not I”. This time the former president appeared in person, which clearly pleased the TVN24 journalist. In recent months, he has conducted lengthy interviews. Former President Monica Olejnik spoke with others about what is happening in Belarus. On the show, he revealed that he knew Alexander Lukashenko. What is the President of Belarus really like? This was revealed by Alexander Kwasnevsky in “Kropka Not I”.

nextvame.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#President Putin#The Secret#Polish Politics#Super Express#Mep#The Center Of The Matters#Belarusian Society#Lawyer Mikasz Wawrikiev#Tvn24#Lengthy Interviews#Outsiders#Today#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Ten Belarusians File Criminal Case Against Lukashenko in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) -Ten Belarusians have asked Germany's federal prosecutor to open a criminal investigation against President Alexander Lukashenko and security officers for alleged crimes against humanity during a crackdown on protests. Lawyers who brought the case for the 10, who are now living across Europe, cited universal jurisdiction laws that...
PoliticsWNCY

Lukashenko signs decree to amend emergency transfer of power – Belta

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree allowing the transfer of presidential power to the security council if he is murdered or otherwise unable to perform his duties, state Belta news agency reported on Saturday. Lukashenko said in April he was planning to change the way...
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Putin and Lukashenko agree to meet soon

Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have agreed to meet in the near future to discuss the existing problems, the press service of the Belarusian leader said on Sunday. "Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin exchanged views on the situation in Belarus and Russia. The presidents agreed...
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Lukashenko: Minsk seeks dialogue with West

Despite its challenging relations with the West, Minsk will pursue constructive cooperation on the international arena and an equal dialogue, said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, accepting credentials from foreign ambassadors at a ceremony on Thursday. The Belarusian citizens supported the declared process to launch a constitutional reform, which is underway...
PoliticsMiami Herald

Belarus’ Lukashenko complains to Putin about pressure from the West

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko complained to Russian President Vladimir Putin about increasing pressure from the West and EU sanctions during talks held in Sochi on Friday. After a dissident's commercial flight between two EU capitals - Athens and Vilnius - was forced to reroute and land in Minsk, Brussels imposed...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Putin and Lukashenko to meet after Belarus plane diversion

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko will meet Friday after the UN civil aviation agency announced it will investigate the diversion of a passenger plane and the arrest of a journalist on board in a growing diplomatic row. The meeting in Sochi between the Kremlin and the Belarusian leader, who enjoys strong support from Moscow, comes as airlines revealed Russia has blocked some European flights for avoiding Belarus airspace. The G7 global powers have demanded Belarus release the journalist, Roman Protasevich, and the EU's foreign policy chief threatened hard-hitting economic sanctions. The Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council said it had "decided to undertake a fact-finding investigation of this event".
Politicsraventribune.com

EU sanctions and air blockade: Lukashenko travels to meet Putin

Belarusian President Lukashenko wants a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve major diplomatic tensions with the European Union and the United States. Sanctions complicate Belarus’ economic situation. The country is asking the ally for help. Under pressure from EU sanctions and growing tensions with the West, Belarusian ruler...
PoliticsConcord Monitor

With Belarus isolated by the West, Russia’s Putin stands by ally Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered a sweeping display of support Friday for his embattled ally in Belarus, as the West looked to further isolate Alexander Lukashenko’s regime over its interception of jetliner to arrest an opposition journalist. A meeting in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi served as reminder...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Belarusian leader heads to Russia amid showdown with EU

MOSCOW — Belarus’ authoritarian leader heads to Russia Friday to seek assistance amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over the diversion of a flight to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is set to meet with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at his Black Sea residence in Sochi...
Europeairlive.net

Putin supports Lukashenko amid outcry over Ryanair flight diversion

Lukashenko’s regime has been accused of having the Ryanair flight diverted to Minsk under the guise of a bomb threat. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko his support on Friday in the midst of the authoritarian leader’s clash with the West over the grounding of a Ryanair flight and subsequent arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich on Sunday.
EuropeThe Daily Star

Russia confirms second loan for Belarus, raises issue of detained citizen

Russia will move ahead with a second $500 million loan to Belarus next month, following talks between the two countries' leaders amid uproar in the West over the grounding of a passenger jet in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident blogger. President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko...