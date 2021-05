Russia has warned that European airlines that choose to bypass Belarus will face delays.A number of airlines, including Air France, Singapore Airlines and Finnair, have said they will swerve Belarusian airspace in a diplomatic row sparked by last Sunday’s “hijack” of a Ryanair plane.Yesterday, Russia refused to let two European commercial aircraft land in Moscow in what appears to be retaliation for a European ban on its own aeroplanes entering Belarusian airspace.An Austrian Airlines plane from Vienna and an Air France flight from Paris were cancelled on Thursday because the Russian authorities did not grant them permission to fly around...