newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta councilman wouldn’t press charges against ‘little kids’ who stole his car

By J.D. Capelouto
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Atlanta city councilman whose car was stolen Wednesday said he wouldn’t want charges to be levied against the juveniles who sped off with the Mercedes. “These are little kids … making poor decisions in their lives right now that I think are a reflection of the environment and conditions in which they live,” Councilman Antonio Brown said in a virtual press conference Thursday morning. “I’m not going to press charges on kids to impact them for the rest of their lives.”

www.ajc.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Atlanta Police Department#City Police#Stolen#Police Officials#Police Report#Mercedes Benz Gle#Nw Atlanta Brown#Baskin Robbins#Iphone#Exploreatlanta City#City Council#Bottoms#Explorecity Councilman#Councilman Antonio Brown#Councilman Andre Dickens#Mayor#Attorney Sharon Gay#Moreland Avenue#Dixie Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Memorial Day weekend off to violent start in Atlanta

A string of shootings across Atlanta left two men dead and three others injured as the holiday weekend got off to a violent start Friday. The three unrelated shootings occurred within a 12-hour span between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, authorities said. Atlanta police have now investigated 56 homicides since the start of the year, but one of Friday’s shooting victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Governor suspends Georgia mayor facing fraud, theft charges

Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday issued an executive order removing a small-town Georgia mayor from office following his arrest last summer on theft and identity fraud charges. Waynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell’s suspension comes nearly six months after he was indicted on one count each of identity fraud, theft by taking, theft by deception and second-degree forgery. The governor’s order removes Carswell from office until his case has been disposed or until his term expires, whichever comes first.
Decatur, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb inmate accused of making threat to county courthouse

A day after the DeKalb County Courthouse had to be evacuated because of the threat of an explosive device, officials say an inmate at the county jail was responsible. Joseph Michael Caquette “was behind the threat” that disrupted the judicial complex and several nearby businesses in downtown Decatur for several hours Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Friday in a news release. The 47-year-old from Atlanta has been in jail since August 2020, charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony out of Doraville.
Atlanta, GAzhiphopcleveland.com

Report: Four Shot Outside Atlanta’s Popular Trap Museum

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A hot attraction for locals and tourists alike, The Trap Museum of Atlanta was reportedly the scene of a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with XXL that the incident took place outside the museum on Sunday, May 16.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Atlanta Police investigate man shot near Atlantic Station shopping district

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a reported shooting near one of Atlanta's busiest shopping districts. According to Sergeant Jarius Daugherty, officers were called to 1371 Market Street - an address in the Atlantic Station area - just before 4 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a man with what they believe was a gunshot wound.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
B106

Shooting Outside Trap Music Museum Leaves Four People Hospitalized

A shooting took place outside of T.I.'s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta early Sunday morning, which left four people injured. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed preliminary information from the Sunday (May 16) shooting incident to XXL on Monday (May 17). The statement reads, "On 5/16/21 around 3:40 am, officers responded to 630 Travis St. (Trap Museum) in reference to multiple persons shot. Upon arrival, officers located three males who sustained gunshot wounds. The males were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment."
Covington County, ALwtvy.com

Atlanta murder suspect captured in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Suspicions by the Atlanta Police Department that a Feb. 17 homicide suspect it has been searching for was in south Alabama have proven correct. Atlanta fugitive Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday night, according to a statement released Monday morning by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Man shot near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting near Atlantic Station on Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Police Department said it received a call of shots fired at 3:52 p.m. on 1371 Market Street in Atlanta and officers found the man shot after responding.
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta City Council passes resolutions to tackle surging crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta. In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council. “We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle...