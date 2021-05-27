Atlanta councilman wouldn’t press charges against ‘little kids’ who stole his car
The Atlanta city councilman whose car was stolen Wednesday said he wouldn’t want charges to be levied against the juveniles who sped off with the Mercedes. “These are little kids … making poor decisions in their lives right now that I think are a reflection of the environment and conditions in which they live,” Councilman Antonio Brown said in a virtual press conference Thursday morning. “I’m not going to press charges on kids to impact them for the rest of their lives.”www.ajc.com