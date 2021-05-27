2A Girls Hoops: Warriors Defense Stalls Tigers

FILE PHOTO - Rochester's Head Coach Davina Serdahl talks to players Friday night during a game against W.F. West.

Rochester had three players lead the way with nine points offensively as the Warriors used staunch defense to fly past visiting Centralia, 42-22, in 2A Evergreen Conference play on Wednesday.

Madison Bates had nine points and four steals, Roisin Stull added nine points and nine rebounds and Sofie Sand tallied nine points and a career-high 16 boards for the Warriors.

“She really steps up and has been playing consistently,” Rochester coach Davina Serdahl said of Sand.

The Warriors took advantage of 19 offensive rebounds, which included 44 total rebounds as a team, to counter a poor night of shooting (15-of-63 for 24% from the field).

“We started slow but picked up our defense,” Serdahl said. “We were really balanced in scoring. The bench came in and played really well. We kept down our turnovers as well and took care of the ball.”

Centralia was led by Emily Wilkerson’s eight points and Makayla Chavez’ six points.

Rochester (4-4, 4-3 league) travels to Shelton on Friday. Centralia (0-7, 0-7 league) hosts Tumwater on Friday.

Bearcats Hammer Highclimbers

W.F. West reeled off a 28-1 run in the first quarter and never looked back, shellacking visiting Shelton, 62-9, at home Wednesday in a 2A EvCo matchup.

Junior Drea Brumfield led all scorers with 16 points to go with four blocks and four steals. Oliva Remund added nine points, Lexi Roberts had eight points and eight steals and Mak Mencke finished with six points and seven steals.

The Bearcats finished with a school-record 33 team steals, topping the previous record of 30 set against Yelm during the 1985-86 season.

All 10 of the Bearcats scored as W.F. West used its entire rotation against the Highclimbers.

“That was something I was happy about,” W.F. West coach Kyle Karnofski said. “It was cool to see everyone score.”

Madi Mencke and Morgan Rogerson each pitched in five points, while Kyla McCallum, Lena Fragner and Maliyah Lockwood all had four and Carlie Deskins hit a free throw.

McCallum also had nine rebounds, five assists and six steals, while Deskins had eight rebounds and Rogerson seven.

“We wanted to make sure we controlled the tempo and make sure we dictated what we wanted to do,” Karnofski said.

Karnofski gave a shout out to Lockwood for her contribution off the bench, and Remund who played tough defense and swiped four steals.

“I want to give those two kids kudos,” Karnofski said.

W.F West (9-0, 7-0 league) travels to the Stone City to take on Tenino (8-2) in a non-league matchup that features two of the best players in the area in Beavers’ junior Ashley Schow and Bearcat junior Brumfield.