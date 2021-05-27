Virtual Financial Aid Information Sessions to be Held
Marywood University will offer a series of virtual information sessions on Wednesday, June 16; Thursday, July 22, and Tuesday, August 10, at 7 p.m. on each of the dates. The virtual sessions will be led by Barbara Schmitt, director of financial aid at Marywood University. To register for these informative financial aid sessions, which are designed for new students enrolling for the fall 2021 semester, please visit marywood.edu/register/NextStepsFA.marywood.edu