Virtual Financial Aid Information Sessions to be Held

Area colleges will share $58 million in federal funding to provide aid to students and help the schools recover from the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. At least half of the money each school receives must be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students facing hunger, homelessness or other hardships. School leaders say they will use the remaining funding to continue to upgrade technology, provide mental health and academic assistance to students and continue efforts to keep students and employees safe, including by upgrading ventilation systems.