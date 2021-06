The Boriken Neighborhood Health Center of East Harlem launched an HIV prevention campaign titled “I Matter Therefore I PrEP,” a reference to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a daily pill that HIV-negative people can take to prevent contracting HIV. A response to research showing that the rate of new HIV diagnoses in East Harlem is two times that of the rest of New York City, the campaign targets Black and Latino men ages 20 to 39 and Black women ages 30 to 49 through ads on buses, local venues and social media.