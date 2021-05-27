Tennessee and Colorado Report April Sports Betting Numbers
The total sports betting handle in Tennessee fell by more than 16% after an impressive month of March. With the decrease, the total handle came in at just $172.4 million. The April total might not have been that impressive, but it did push Tennessee over the $1 billion mark in total sports betting handle since November. This is the fastest that any state has gone over that number, passing up some large sports betting markets.www.lineups.com