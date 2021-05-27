Tennessee and Colorado Report April Sports Betting Numbers

There are a few months within the calendar year that generally see a drop-off when revenue and handle numbers come out. April is one of them. With the end of March Madness and NBA/NHL not quite hitting the playoffs yet, April just naturally sees a drop-off. Mobile betting continues to be the big trend, bringing in over 90% of the handle. Indiana also saw two more sportsbooks go live with WynnBET and TwinSpires. The summer might be a little limited but the NBA playoffs should give the next few months a bump.