Colorado State

Tennessee and Colorado Report April Sports Betting Numbers

By Ryan Knuppel
lineups.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe total sports betting handle in Tennessee fell by more than 16% after an impressive month of March. With the decrease, the total handle came in at just $172.4 million. The April total might not have been that impressive, but it did push Tennessee over the $1 billion mark in total sports betting handle since November. This is the fastest that any state has gone over that number, passing up some large sports betting markets.

