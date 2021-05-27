Cancel
Elkton, MD

Suspect in Elkton gun case connected to 2020 shooting incident

By Carl Hamilton cahamilton@cecilwhig.com
Cecil Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKTON - On May 25, 2020, Emanuel Alcides Greaves allegedly punched a rival in an Elkton neighborhood - triggering a Memorial Day street brawl that resulted in investigators charging the man who had suffered the blow to his face with attempted murder after he purportedly fired a handgun three times during the ensuing melee.

