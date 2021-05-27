newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Cruella’ Star Mark Strong on Working With Emma Thompson and His Long History of Playing Villains [Interview]

By Jacob Hall
/Film
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Strong‘s real role in Cruella is a bit of a spoiler. Then again, the appearance of the always-busy English actor in an apparently minor role is something of a tease – this guy is going to be important, but how?. As John, the dependable valet to Emma Thompson’s Baroness...

www.slashfilm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
John
Person
Mark Strong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villainous#Disney Villains#Disney Characters#Film Characters#English#The Secret Service#Tinker#Playing Villains#Playing Evil#Star#Movie Fans#Interesting Characters#Hollywood#Films#Monsters#Horrible Stuff#Nasty Villainess#Spoiler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Red Carpet Photos: “CRUELLA” WORLD PREMIERE

Happy Hump Day. Stars Emma Stone and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie were among the “Cruella” talent attending the screening at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theater. The event was sponsored by M∙A∙C Cosmetics and presented in Dolby Vision and Atmos. Experience the film in theaters beginning Friday, May 28; it...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Jessi to meet 'Cruella' star Emma Stone for a virtual interview on this week's 'Showterview'

Jessi will be greeting her very first Hollywood star guest on this week's episode of 'Showterview'!. On the SBS Mobidic web interview series 'Showterview' airing this May 27 at 6:30 PM KST, host Jessi will be interviewing actress Emma Stone, the star of the upcoming Disney film 'Cruella'. Emma Stone plans on sharing all kinds of behind stories from her 'Cruella' filming set, as well as her thoughts on BTS's global popularity, plus more!
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Glenn Close wants to reprise Cruella de Vil role

Glenn Close wants to play Cruella de Vil again. The 74-year-old actress played the iconic Disney villain in the 1996 live-action adaptation of '101 Dalmatians' and reprised the part in the sequel '102 Dalmatians' and has revealed that she has another story in mind for the character. Glenn said: "I...
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Cruella First Reactions: Emma Stone Is Fabulous in Impeccably Designed, Perfectly Cast Reimagining of A Classic Disney Villain

Disney’s latest reimagining of its animated classics looks back at the origin of Cruella de Vil, with Emma Stone portraying the One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain. Titled Cruella, the live-action movie arrives in theaters and on Disney+ (with Premier Access) in two weeks, but critics have already seen it and begun sharing their thoughts on social media. Going by this initial buzz, Cruella is a surprisingly fun prequel, particularly delightful in its performances and all of its design elements, especially the costuming.
MoviesNBC Los Angeles

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Movies/Film

‘Cruella’ Early Buzz: The Disney Villain’s Origin Story is Surprisingly Great and Full of Style

Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Mark Strong Talks ‘Cruella,’ and Drops Big News About ‘Shazam 2’

He always makes a strong impression. How could he not with that deep, distinctive English voice, his towering, glowering presence, and that name… Mark Strong?. More than 30 years deep into his career, Strong has starred in dozens of plays, movies and television shows, among them Syriana, RocknRolla, Death of a Salesman, A Sherlock Holmes, Green Lantern, the Kingsman movies, A View from the Bridge, Shazam! and the current British television medical drama, Temple. His latest movie is Cruella, a live-action 101 Dalmatians origin story that casts Emma Stone as Estella, an orphaned young woman and aspiring fashion designer who goes to work for Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a top designer and awful human who’ll do anything to stay relevant in the fashion game. Strong co-stars as John, the baroness’s longtime valet, who may or may not be as much of a baddie as he initially seems.
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
Petswibqam.com

Deliciously evil with sweet dogs: two Emmas go toe-to-toe in ‘Cruella’

LONDON (Reuters) – Oscar-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson battle it out for the title of the world’s cruellest and best dressed woman in the new Disney live action film “Cruella”. An origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, the movie describes how a chance encounter with...
Minoritiesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star confirms his character is queer

Cruella's John McCrea has announced that his character Artie is queer in the movie. Chatting to Attitude ahead of the live-action Disney flick's release next week, the actor explained: "It depends on who you're asking I suppose – but for me, yes, it's official: he's queer. "But we don't see...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Cruella’: Emma Stone Struggles To Redesign This Unfashionable Origin Story [Review]

“People need a villain to believe in,” says the snarky two-toned haired Cruella (Emma Stone). Based on the Dalmatian thieving megalomaniac fashion designer that first cackled her way through a 1961 Disney animated film, “101 Dalmatians,” and the 1996 same-titled live-action feature, this iteration of the character is caught between villainous madcap swings and heroic revenge. In this 1970s-set adventure, she forms a tight-knit gang of thieves; gains employment with the most glamorous designer in London; and struts and frets for an interminable 134 minutes across the London stage, only for a time, to be heard no more.
PetsInside the Magic

Emma Thompson Tried to Get a Dog Fired From ‘Cruella’

Disney’s Cruella will not come out until May 28, but the film already has its breakout star — Bluebell the Chihuahua, who played the character Wink. Wink is the adorable sidekick of Cruella’s accomplice, Horace. Bluebell was so adorable, in fact, that another Cruella star, Emma Thompson — who plays Baroness Von Hellman — joked about wanting the pooch fired.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo joins Emma Stone in Frankenstein adaptation

Marvel's Mark Ruffalo is set to star alongside Cruella's Emma Stone in the new movie Poor Things, a very intriguing-sounding reimagining of Frankenstein. Based on the book by Alasdair Gray, the new film is being directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously worked with Stone on The Favourite. Poor Things is...