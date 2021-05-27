‘Cruella’ Star Mark Strong on Working With Emma Thompson and His Long History of Playing Villains [Interview]

He always makes a strong impression. How could he not with that deep, distinctive English voice, his towering, glowering presence, and that name… Mark Strong?. More than 30 years deep into his career, Strong has starred in dozens of plays, movies and television shows, among them Syriana, RocknRolla, Death of a Salesman, A Sherlock Holmes, Green Lantern, the Kingsman movies, A View from the Bridge, Shazam! and the current British television medical drama, Temple. His latest movie is Cruella, a live-action 101 Dalmatians origin story that casts Emma Stone as Estella, an orphaned young woman and aspiring fashion designer who goes to work for Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a top designer and awful human who’ll do anything to stay relevant in the fashion game. Strong co-stars as John, the baroness’s longtime valet, who may or may not be as much of a baddie as he initially seems.