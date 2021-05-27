Cancel
Richardson, TX

UT Dallas Selects New VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

By Office of Media Relations
utdallas.edu
 13 days ago

It is my pleasure to announce that Dr. Yvette E. Pearson has been named the new vice president for the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She will assume her new role Aug. 23. Dr. Pearson rose to the top from a very strong pool of finalists. I want to...

news.utdallas.edu
