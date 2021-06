When the government can arbitrarily decide that people of faith are not allowed by law, and are subject to fines and imprisonment for exercising their faith, every fundamental human right is in jeopardy. The current COVID restrictions being placed upon Australian churches are the perfect example of that arbitrary threat to every essential right. When citizens can freely go into a store and shop without government molestation, but when those same people, later assemble in the church house are threatened with fines and imprisonment, you have the very definition of arbitrariness that must be understood by a reasonable and ordered society as a violation of our most sacred right: freedom of conscience.