As part of our ongoing support of the well being of all Aggies, I am excited to announce that the Division of Student Affairs will be expanding our health and wellness programs for undergraduate and graduate students starting fall 2021. Mental health and self care are more critical than ever, and feedback received from students and student leaders throughout this past year has been vital in helping us develop bold, new programming that is responsive to your needs. This plan will also better position us to serve the wellness needs holistically in both clinical and non-clinical environments.