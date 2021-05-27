Cancel
2021 All-2B Pacific League Baseball Teams

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 22 days ago
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley sophomore ace Garrett Keeton winds up to deliver a pitch to a Forks batter on April 16, 2021.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley earned four all-league selections, including two first-team and two second-team picks, as the Pacific 2B League announced its teams on Tuesday.

PWV junior shortstop Hudson Barnum and sophomore ace Garrett Keeton were both named first-team all-league

Barnum hit .417 with a .523 on-base percentage while collecting 15 hits, 11 RBI, 19 runs and finished with a .583 slugging percentage.

Keeton posted a 2.23 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 10 earned runs in 31.1 innings to finish with a 3-1 record. At the plate, he batted .436 with 17 hits, 18 RBI, 14 runs and one homer.

Titans juniors Gavin Hampton and Kaden Ritzman were both selected to the second team.

Ocosta senior Colby Scheuber was named league MVP, and Forks coach Jason Richard was selected as Coach of the Year.

The full all-league teams are listed below:

First Team

Logan Olson (Forks, Jr.)

Garrett Keeton (PWV, So.)

Carter Windle (Forks, Sr.)

Dalton Kilmer (Forks, Jr.)

Trey Baysinger (Forks, Sr.)

Andrew Martin (Ocosta, Fr.)

Dylan Simonson (Ilwaco, Sr.)

Jarrod Gunderson (RSB, So.)

Hudson Barnum (PWV, Jr.)

Second Team

Harley Figueroa (Ocosta, Sr.)

Nate Hopkins (Ilwaco, Sr.)

Hayden Stephens (RSB, Sr.)

Jackson Wilkin (Ilwaco, Sr.)

Gavin Hampton (PWV, Jr.)

Hayden Baker (Forks, Sr.)

Kaden Ritzman (PWV, Jr.)

Alex Hillard (Ilwaco, So.)

Kjirstin Hopfer (Ocosta, Sr.)

Honorable Mention

Frederick Bishop (Ocosta, So.)

Riley Pursley (Forks, Jr.)

Tyler Wood (Forks, Sr.)

Josh Figueroa (Ocosta, So.)

