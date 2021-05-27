newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Gilbert Glad To Have Normalcy In QB Room

Birmingham Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas - This has got to feel almost easy for Garrett Gilbert, compared to how he got here. This week's OTAs came with the most surreal sense of normalcy for the Cowboys' entire roster, but particularly for the current favorite to be their backup quarterback. Gilbert had a busy week, throwing reps in individual work and seven-on-seven drills. With Dak Prescott currently sitting out of the full-team sessions, Gilbert functioned as the Cowboys' starting quarterback.

www.birminghamstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Colt Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Cowboys#Coaching#Normalcy#Quarterbacks#Undefeated Alabama#Cleveland#This Week#Pittsburgh#Reps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLinsidethestar.com

5 Biggest Winners From the Dallas Cowboys 2021 Draft

Every year a new draft class is assembled and means good or bad news for existing talent on the roster. Today we’re going to see which Dallas Cowboys players should be happiest following the 2021 NFL Draft; who were the biggest winners from the current roster?. Sometimes a newly-drafted rookie...
NFLYardbarker

Dak Prescott expected to be cleared by training camp

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is mere months removed from suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during a game against the New York Giants last October. Prescott has done extremely well in his rehab and could very well be on the field for the Cowboys’ organized...
NFLTampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Play NFL Kickoff Game

The next season of the NFL is several months away, and nobody knows what thrills and spills it will involve when it arrives. We do already know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make a little bit of history, though. For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Bucs will take part in the NFL Kickoff Game when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Florida on Thursday, September 9th.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mailbag: Competition For Jobs? Pro Bowl TE?

I do realize rookie camps have already happened, but what Cowboys might be looking over their shoulder or concerned about losing a job? Do we have any players on the present roster that might get cut or released due to salary? — CARL DORSEY / BUFFALO, TX. David: The front...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Record Prediction: How Will The Dallas Cowboys Fare in 2021?

Cowboys Record: 9-8 The NFL is ‘a 500 league,’ as we say so often. The Dallas Cowboys can take advantage of mediocrity. If they go 9-8, they will likely run away with the NFC East. That is within the Dallas capabilities and now, coach Mike McCarthy - who as Troy Aikman told me last year deserved a "mulligan,'' does not deserve two.
NFLUSA Today

Cowboys quest to solve DL differs from Washington's approach, but will it work?

The Dallas Cowboys needed a lot of work to rebuild their defense this offseason; that was clear after they fielded one of the worst units in team history last year. All three levels needed a boost in talent and the Cowboys went out and added several veterans, as well as most of their draft capital on defense. In a weird twist, it’s highly unlikely all the talent added will make the team come September.
NFLphillyvoice.com

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition

At this point in the offseason, NFL rosters are pretty much set, at least in terms of players expected to make any kind of reasonable impact. And so, let's take a look at the NFC East, and determine who has the best players at each position. Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Cowboys.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

DB Notes: Hughes, Surtain, Bears, Cowboys

The Vikings punted on Mike Hughes‘ contract year, sending the former first-round cornerback to the Chiefs in a pick-swap trade involving late-round selections. They felt comfortable doing so because of their additions at the position this offseason. “Mike is a terrific kid; he’s been injured an awful lot,” Mike Zimmer...
NFLinsidethestar.com

Jerry Jones Says “Systems Are On Go” for Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard

The Dallas Cowboys held their 2021 rookie mini-camp this weekend. This is the first opportunity for draftees to showcase their talent as they begin the rigorous journey that comes with being an NFL player. Another huge part of the Cowboy’s preparation for the new season is approaching, training camp. After...
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott expected to be ready for Cowboys camp, will “do most things” during OTAs

We may obsess over the Dallas Cowboys trying to fix their defense. The rookies are practicing already and we have to remind ourselves not to read too much into Nahshon Wright and Jabril Cox snagging some interceptions in carefully controlled work. OTAs and the minicamp are next. While access is so limited, we still will comb the internet for every scrap of news about what is happening.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can the Cowboys take advantage of forgiving 2021 schedule?

With the release of the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 regular-season schedule last week, fans got a road map of possible redemption for America’s Team this year. That after posting a disappointing 6-10 record last season in a very winnable NFC East division. In fact, the Washington Football Team was able to...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Golston Wants To Be a "Swiss Army Knife"

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys lost Aldon Smith and his five 2020 sacks in free agency. Randy Gregory looks likely to step into that void, but there's no denying Chauncey Golston has an opportunity at playing plenty of snaps in 2021. Then again, the Cowboys also lost the veteran leadership...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Top 7 moves in the 2021 offseason

It’s been a tough couple of decades for the Dallas Cowboys and their faithful fans. This franchise dominated in the early 1990s with three Super Bowl victories, but since Super Bowl XXX, the Cowboys are 4-10 in postseason play with only two playoff wins in the last 10 years. The...