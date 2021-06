Reynolds and Reynolds Co. has acquired Gubagoo, a retail technology vendor that specializes in conversational and digital retailing tools, the company said Tuesday. Privately held Reynolds, of Dayton, Ohio, said the addition of Gubagoo to its product line, which includes dealership management systems, customer relationship management systems and other software tools, expands what it’s calling a Retail Anywhere strategy. The approach gives dealerships the ability to work with vehicle buyers anywhere they shop — whether online, in person or in some combination of the two — while allowing retailers to maintain control of the process, Reynolds said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.