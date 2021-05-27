newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos roster review: CB Pat Surtain II

By Mile High Report
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike many players taken after the first day of the draft, guys taken in the first round (particularly early) are expected to start immediately. Patrick Surtain II is no exception, but is that expectation realistic with some really good cornerbacks already on the roster?. To begin we will operate under...

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Defensive Backs#Wr#Cbs#Pat Surtain#Starters#Review#Expectation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLdailyjournal.net

Broncos’ Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she’s believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive...
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLMile High Report

Pat Surtain: ‘I’ll always have a chip on my shoulder’

Patrick Surtain II and head coach Vic Fangio sounded pretty confident about the upcoming season following Saturday’s rookie mini camp session. “We just had a walkthrough out there, and I was impressed with what the guys were able to learn during the meetings that we had with them last night and this morning,” Fangio recounted about day one. “They did a good job.”
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Titans

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon would like to see Drew Lock play with more confidence going forward and believes the quarterback has the talent to be successful. “I just want to see Drew be more confident,” Gordon said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “I feel like he got the swagger to do what he needs to do. I feel like he got the talent to do what he needs to do. He’s just got to have that confidence in himself. I think right now he’s stuck with trying to, instead of just proving it to himself, he might be stuck trying to prove it to the fans and to the coaches and to all these coaches that, hey, I’m the guy. He’s been battling. It’s just like he hears the noise. We all like to say we’re ignoring it, but we hear it, we hear it. And he hears it. I think he’s just got to get over that, man. He got the swagger, he got the confidence, fearless out there, he’s not afraid to chance it and give a guy an opportunity.”
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu & OT Cody Conway

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu and OT Cody Conway. Both players tried out for Denver at rookie minicamp this past weekend. Taumoepenu, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos have strong attendance at Phase II of offseason program

The Denver Broncos had “at least 71” players report for the start of Phase II of the offseason program on Monday, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Denver carries 90 players on the roster during the offseason, so the Broncos had close to 80% attendance Monday. That’s up from 20-something players who reported for Phase 1 of the offseason program last month.
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Denver Broncos make groundbreaking hire, adding Kelly Kleine to front office

The Denver Broncos on Monday announced the hiring of Kelly Kleine as the team's executive director of football operations. Kleine, who spent the past 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the league. "Kelly is a rising star...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos sign 2 players, fill 90-man offseason roster

We already knew the Denver Broncos signed quarterback Case Cookus on Sunday after his successful tryout at rookie minicamp. Now we know of two more players signed after trying out over the weekend. In addition to Cookus, the Broncos also signed edge defender Pita Taumoepenu and offensive tackle Cody Conway....
NFLbirminghamnews.net

CB Pat Surtain II signs rookie contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - The Broncos' top pick has signed his rookie contract. Ninth-overall pick Pat Surtain II inked his four-year rookie deal on Tuesday, the team announced. As a first-round pick, Surtain will also have a fifth-year option on his contract that the Broncos can choose to pick up during the 2024 offseason.
NFLMile High Report

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Denver Broncos Announce Significant Front Office Hire

The Denver Broncos announced a ground-breaking addition to general manager George Paton’s front office staff on Monday afternoon. The Broncos hired Kelly Kleine been named executive director of football operations and special advisor to Paton. In the role, she’ll be involved with scouting, player evaluation, football administration, and oversee the team’s video and equipment departments, according to an official team release.
NFLWILX-TV

Broncos Add High Ranking Female Executive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. She is believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive ever with an NFL team. Kleine spent the last nine seasons working with Broncos first-year GM George Paton with the Minnesota Vikings. Kleine most recently served as the Vikings’ manager of player personnel/college scout from 2019 to 2020.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Our biggest takeaways from Denver’s rookie minicamp

The guys discuss what role the Broncos’ rookies will have this year, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLdenvergazette.com

Broncos blog: Roman Phifer hired as senior personnel executive; officially sign Pat Surtain II; waive DaeSean Hamilton

The Broncos announced Tuesday they have hired Roman Phifer as a senior personnel executive. Phifer joins Denver's staff after spending the past three seasons with the Lions as a West Coast area scout. Phifer has some familiarity with the Broncos, serving as their linebackers coach in 2009-10. He's also a 15-year NFL veteran, winning three Super Bowls as a linebacker with the Patriots in 2002, 2004 and 2005. He also played with Broncos GM George Paton at UCLA in the early '90s.
NFLUSA Today

Vic Fangio comments on Broncos' right tackle situation

After tearing his Achilles earlier this month, right tackle Ja’Wuan James was released by the Denver Broncos last Friday. Denver did not select any offensive tackles in the draft, so they were obviously counting on James to start in 2021 before his injury. Now that James is off the roster, the Broncos will hold a competition to replace him.