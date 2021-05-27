Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Exploring optimization of duplex velocity criteria for diagnosis of ICA stenosis

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Study Exploring Optimization of Duplex Velocity Criteria for Diagnosis of Internal Carotid Artery (ICA) Stenosis Published Online. Online first in Vascular Medicine, researchers from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) Vascular Testing division report findings of their multi-centered study of duplex ultrasound for diagnosis of internal carotid artery (ICA) stenosis. 1.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ica#Standardization#Iac#Optimization#Implementation#Internal Medicine#Cardiovascular Disease#Vascular Medicine#Sru Consensus Criteria#Srucc#Psv#Sec#Md#Iac Vascular Testing#Doppler Us Diagnosis#Society Of Radiologists#Benson Cb#Mri#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
HealthNews-Medical.net

Researchers report key study results on duplex ultrasound for diagnosis of ICA stenosis

Online first in Vascular Medicine, researchers from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) Vascular Testing division report findings of their multi-centered study of duplex ultrasound for diagnosis of internal carotid artery (ICA) stenosis. The study was developed in response to wide variability in the diagnostic criteria used to classify severity of...
Diseases & TreatmentsPsychiatric Times

Testing and Criteria for Narcolepsy Diagnosis

In this custom video series, Debra Stultz, MD, and Stephen Stahl, MD, PhD, share insights into diagnosing narcolepsy, including signs to monitor for, testing, and the potential for false negatives. Debra Stultz, MD: How do you diagnose narcolepsy?. Stephen Stahl, MD, PhD: Well, there’s the rich man’s way and the...
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Diabetic vascular hyperpermeability: optical coherence tomography angiography and functional loss assessments of relationships among retinal vasculature changes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83334-6, published online 18 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 3, where a heading in the subcategory “Classification method” was incorrect. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Classification method FD. High Low. 90 pt Low Group A...
ScienceEurekAlert

DNA methylation changes and characteristics in neurons of bipolar disorder patients

A research collaboration based in Kumamoto University, Japan has revealed the DNA methylation status of gene transcriptional regulatory regions in the frontal lobes of patients with bipolar disorder (BD). The regions with altered DNA methylation status were significantly enriched in genomic regions which were reported to be genetically related to BD. These findings are expected to advance the understanding of the pathogenesis of BD and the development of therapeutic drugs targeting epigenetic conditions.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The therapeutic effects of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells on obesity and its associated diseases in diet-induced obese mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85917-9, published online 18 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements and Funding section. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. “The authors thank Dr. Samer Kharroubi from American University of Beirut for statistical guidance and Dr. Charbel Khalil from Reviva Regenerative Medicine Center,...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study reports safety, efficacy of targeted treatment for IgA nephropathy

IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is a chronic kidney disease occurring in young adults and is one of the most common reasons for kidney transplantation in this age group. IgAN is the most common form of glomerulonephritis (GN), i.e., immunologically induced inflammation of the renal glomeruli. It is characterized by glomerular deposition of immune complexes containing immunoglobulin A (IgA), and by a complex inflammatory response and progressive loss of kidney function.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify a novel host-directed therapeutic approach to COVID-19

Researchers in the UK have demonstrated the potential of modulating the expression of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as a novel host-directed therapeutic approach to protecting against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The human ACE2 receptor is the main host structure that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) binds to as...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers clarify cellular processes related to radiation resistance of pancreatic cancer cells

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancer subtypes not just because it is difficult to diagnose early, but because it is inherently resistant to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In a recent study, scientists from Japan investigated the relationship that exists between the radiation resistance of pancreatic cancer cells, the natural cell cycle, and a cellular mechanism called autophagy, or “self-digestion.” Their results pave the way for novel radiosensitizers and improved therapeutic strategies for resistant cancers.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: MASS-FIX for the detection of monoclonal proteins and light chain N-glycosylation in routine clinical practice: a cross-sectional study of 6315 patients

Table 1 in this article was published with some comments in the original version. We apologize for the mistake. This has been corrected below:. The original article has been updated. Department of Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA. Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA.
ScienceScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Automating ringworm diagnosis

Ringworm, known more correctly as dermatophytosis, is a skin infection caused by any of forty or so different types of microbial fungus. It causes inflammation and itchiness, making the skin scaly and forming a circular rash, and sometimes causing hair loss and blistering. Typical infection is by Trichophyton, Microsporum, and Epidermophyton species and is associated with skin contact with other people. Excessive sweating, obesity, and poor immune function are important risk factors.
Columbus, OHNews-Medical.net

Cell-to-cell contact helps in spreading SARS-CoV-2, finds study

People aren’t the only ones who should be social distancing — new research shows our cells need to as well. Researchers from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, USA, used in-culture techniques to confirm severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) transmission via cell-to-cell contact. While the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2...
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021--Recent studies suggest that new brain cells are being formed every day in response to injury, physical exercise, and mental stimulation. Glial cells, and in particular the ones called oligodendrocyte progenitors, are highly responsive to external signals and injuries. They can detect changes in the nervous system and form new myelin, which wraps around nerves and provides metabolic support and accurate transmission of electrical signals. As we age, however, less myelin is formed in response to external signals, and this progressive decline has been linked to the age-related cognitive and motor deficits detected in older people in the general population. Impaired myelin formation also has been reported in older individuals with neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis or Alzheimer's and identified as one of the causes of their progressive clinical deterioration.
CancerNature.com

Diagnostic genomic laboratories should share their data

Kok-Siong Poon ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0873-2682 0 &. Evelyn Siew-Chuan Koay ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-6472-1462 1. National University Hospital, Singapore. National University of Singapore. You have full access to this article via your institution. Getting diagnostic genomic laboratories — along with patients, clinicians and researchers — to share their data ethically could help to...
CancerNature.com

Diagnosis and management of acute appendicitis in 21 pediatric hematology and oncology patients at a tertiary care cancer center

Acute appendicitis is a rare gastrointestinal complication of anti-cancer chemotherapy and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Among a cohort of 2341 hemato-oncologic patients at a pediatric tertiary care cancer center, we identified 21 patients (0.9%) with 23 episodes of acute appendicitis, based on pathological imaging of the appendix and clinical findings. Median age at diagnosis was 10.21 years. Types of underlying disease included acute leukemias (n = 15), solid tumors (n = 4), and aplastic anemia (n = 2). Clinical symptoms seen in > 1 case were recorded for all 23 episodes as follows: abdominal pain, n = 22; abdominal tenderness, n = 4; fever, n = 7; nausea, n = 2; emesis; n = 2; diarrhea, n = 5; and constipation, n = 2. Median leukocyte count at diagnosis was 0.5 × 109/L, with a median of 0.1 × 109/L for the absolute neutrophil count (ANC). All patients received broad-spectrum antibiotics and 18/23 (78%) patients underwent uneventful appendectomy after a median of 5 days and with a median ANC of 0.7 × 109/L. Median duration until continuation of chemotherapy was 17 days for the 20 cases of appendicitis occurring during the patients’ disease course. Overall, 5/21 (19%) patients died including one related to the appendicitis itself which progressed to a typhlitis and was due to a fungal infection. The other fatalities were transplant- (n = 2) and leukemia-related (n = 2). Acute appendicitis is a rare and usually not life-threatening event in pediatric hemato-oncologic patients, which, if managed by prompt administration of broad-spectrum antibiotics (and antimycotics), can be safely followed by an elective (delayed) appendectomy, even before complete recovery of the neutrophils is achieved.
HealthNature.com

Genomic sequencing for the diagnosis of childhood mitochondrial disorders: a health economic evaluation

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The diagnostic and clinical benefits of genomic sequencing are being increasingly demonstrated across multiple rare genetic conditions. Despite the expanding clinical literature, there is a significant paucity of health economics evidence to inform the prioritization and implementation of genomic sequencing. This study aims to evaluate whether genomic sequencing for pediatric-onset mitochondrial disorders (MDs) is cost-effective and cost-beneficial relative to conventional care from an Australian healthcare system perspective. Two independent and complementary health economic modeling approaches were used. Approach 1 used a decision tree to model the costs and outcomes associated with genomic sequencing and conventional care. Approach 2 used a discrete-event simulation to incorporate heterogeneity in the condition and clinical practice. Deterministic and probabilistic sensitivity analyses were performed. Genomic sequencing was less costly and more effective compared with conventional care, saving AU$1997 (Approach 1) to AU$8823 (Approach 2) per child tested, while leading to an additional 11 (Approach 1) to 14 (Approach 2) definitive diagnoses per 100 children tested. The mean monetary value of the incremental benefits of genomic sequencing was estimated at AU$5890 (95% CI: AU$5730−$6046). Implementation of genomic sequencing for MDs in Australia could translate to an annual cost-saving of up to AU$0.7 million. Genomic sequencing is cost-saving relative to traditional investigative approaches, while enabling more diagnoses to be made in a timely manner, offering substantial personal benefits to children and their families. Our findings support the prioritization of genomic sequencing for children with MDs.
CancerEurekAlert

NIH grant boosts computational search for cancer drugs

HOUSTON - (June 7, 2021) - Computer scientist Lydia Kavraki of Rice University's Brown School of Engineering has won a prestigious National Institutes of Health U01 grant to develop a new approach to model and analyze protein-ligand interactions in cancer research. The end goal is to create a proteomics toolkit,...
HealthEurekAlert

New AI tool invented by NTU, NP and NHCS scientists could speed up diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases

A team of researchers from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore (NP), and the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) have invented a tool that could speed up the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), their innovation uses electrocardiograms (ECGs) to diagnose coronary artery...