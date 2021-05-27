These 4 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Louisiana

A new research study ranked some of the most dangerous cities in the country, and several in Louisiana made the cut. Two cities even cracked the Top 10. NeighborhoodScout recently released its ranking of the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The site compared cities with at least 25,000 residents and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes — like murder, aggravated assault, and more — per 1,000 residents.