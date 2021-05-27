Cancel
Experimental Treatment Offers New Hope Against Lupus

US News and World Report
 9 days ago

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental antibody therapy may help ease skin symptoms from the autoimmune disease lupus, a small preliminary trial suggests. Researchers found that a higher-dose version of the drug spurred a "clinically meaningful" symptom improvement for 87% of patients after one month. But they...

