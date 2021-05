There have been plenty of times to be discouraged about the Rays this season. Going back to when they parted ways in December with top starters Charlie Morton and Blake Snell. When high-leverage reliever Nick Anderson was hurt in spring training and sidelined more than half the season. When they were swept in Boston in early April. When they lost seven of 10 to drop two games under .500 on May 1. When they scored one run in back-to-back losses to the Yankees last week.