Take to Downtown Dearborn on foot, bike or car during the month of May, Historic Preservation Month, and explore the multiple storylines of its local history. Residents and visitors to beautiful Downtown Dearborn are often surprised to discover that it’s history goes far beyond one of its most notable residents, Henry Ford. The Dearborn Historical Museum’s wonderfully crafted self-guided tours of Dearborn’s east and west sides shed a light on this vast history and its prominent buildings.