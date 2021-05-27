newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Underwater Search And Recovery Expert Joins Coptales Podcast: 'Most Rewarding Thing to Give a Loving Family Member Back'

By Law & Crime Staff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcast, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!. On the latest episode of Law&Crime's podcast "Coptales," Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with underwater search and recovery expert Keith Cormican. Cormican, the founder of "Bruce's Legacy," started his search and recovery nonprofit after losing his firefighter brother to a drowning incident.

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site's team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/
