Underwater Search And Recovery Expert Joins Coptales Podcast: ‘Most Rewarding Thing to Give a Loving Family Member Back’
On the latest episode of Law&Crime's podcast "Coptales," Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin and ICU Nurse Howard Doss sit down with underwater search and recovery expert Keith Cormican. Cormican, the founder of "Bruce's Legacy," started his search and recovery nonprofit after losing his firefighter brother to a drowning incident.