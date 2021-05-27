Cancel
Books on health, economic inequalities in Latin America, Caribbean shed light on content, impact of health policies

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

More than 500,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean, demonstrating the health and economic inequalities throughout the region. A new article analyzes seven books* that discuss these inequalities, including questions of who gets health care and what interdependent roles societies, social movements, and governments play. To end inequality in the region, the author calls for a universal approach to health care.

www.eurekalert.org
